Addition of Brian Lang boosts Hicksville lacrosse

Pat McCormick likes to call Brian Lang the “X-factor.”

"That's the best way to describe him," McCormick said of his new Hicksville lacrosse teammate. "He could do a lot on the field. That's why he's going to Ohio State. He could be one of the best middies in the conference this season, if not the county."

Several coaches from top teams in Nassau have said the same.

And Lang didn’t waste much time proving to everyone why.

The junior, who transferred from Holy Trinity after scoring 20 goals last season, got off to a quick start last week, racking up six goals in his debut.

"My shot was just on for me,” said Lang, whose scoring outburst led host Hicksville to a 15-4 win against Oyster Bay in the opener for both teams. “I credit my teammates for finding me and I’m just happy I could make a difference for us.”

McCormick, who had a hat trick in the win, is headed to the University of North Carolina and led Hicksville with 54 goals and 15 assists last season. He’s excited about having Lang around to help shoulder the load offensively.

“I think Brian brings another scoring and dodging threat to the team,” McCormick said. “We always played together growing up until he went to Trinity. We've always had a solid connection with one another.”

Despite losing to host Cold Spring Harbor, 10-8, Saturday, both Lang and McCormick believe a winning season is likely for the Comets.

“We’d like to make a difference this year,” Lang said. “I think we have a shot.”