Ailing Robin Gibb thanks his fans

Robin Gibb thanks his fans

On his blog Wednesday, ailing singer Robin Gibb thanked "the many thousands of people who do not know me but have enjoyed [the] Bee Gees' music and have wished me well," Newsday's Frank Lovece reports. Gibb, 61, was rushed to the emergency room Nov. 15 with inflammation of the colon (although the British press reported last week that he is suffering from liver cancer). In his note, Gibb assured fans that, "I have been very unwell and am now on the road to recovery, and your prayers and wishes are a great tonic to me."