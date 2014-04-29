Air conditioning for the ill, based on need

Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced Monday that air conditioners will be available to low-income households in New York based on medical need.

The Cooling Assistance initiative, a component of the New York State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance’s Home Energy Assistance Program, is part of a $3 million effort to aid ill and underprivileged New Yorkers who face extreme heat.

“This program will help provide relief from the oppressive summer heat for some of New York State’s most vulnerable individuals, including senior citizens and children with illnesses that are aggravated by high temperatures,” Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance Commissioner Kristin Proud said in a statement. “I encourage households in need of this assistance to apply soon so the air conditioning units can be installed before the higher temperatures arrive.”

Applicants must meet 2013-14 HEAP income guidelines and have a household member with a documented medical condition worsened by extreme heat. Eligible households must also provide written documentation from a physician, physician’s assistant or nurse practitioner explaining the need for an air conditioner.

Applications will be accepted beginning May 1 on a first-come, first-served basis. For questions about eligibility guidelines, visit otda.ny.gov/programs/heap.