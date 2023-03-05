Starting Sunday, AirTrain trip costs 25 cents more

The cost to ride the AirTrain increased Sunday by 25 cents to $8.25 for passengers going to and from Kennedy Airport and Newark Liberty International.

The price hike was approved nearly three months ago by the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey Board of Commissioners as part of the $8.3 billion budget for 2023.

In a December news release, the Port Authority said the fare increase was based on "automatic inflation-based adjustments."

“From September 2020 through September 2022, the consumer price index (CPI) increase totaled 14 percent, which has triggered $1 increases in auto tolls at tunnels and bridges, as well as AirTrain fare increases of 25 cents,” the release stated.

Bridge and tunnel toll increases took effect in January while fares for PATH trains remain unchanged.

AirTrain JFK connects passenger between terminals and airport parking lots, the hotel shuttle pickup area, the rental car center, as well as Jamaica and Howard Beach stations.

AirTrain Newark connects its airport terminals with NJ TRANSIT and Amtrak.

The two rail systems run 24 hours a day year-round.