Alec Ludwig scores 1,000th career point for Great Neck North

Alec Ludwig scored his 1,000th career point Thursday night during the first quarter of Great Neck North's 59-51 win over Plainedge.

Ludwig is the fourth player in Great Neck North boys basketball history to reach the milestone and the first since Steve Gibson in 1984, according to coach Mike Holleran, who has guided the team for 22 years. Gibson is the all-time scoring leader for GNN, Holleran said, with 1,156 points. Ludwig, a senior, now has 1,026 points with 10 games left.

The 6-0 Ludwig finished the game with 27 points. He received a pass from Max Aziz, took two steps toward the basket and connected on an 18-footer for the historic mark.

"Then they stopped the game and I was handed a painted basketball in orange and blue with my name and the date on it," Ludwig said. “I have to find out who painted that ball. I have to thank them."

Ludwig is a four-year starter at point guard and averaged 17 points last season. He is averaging more than 20 points so far this season, and attributes his uptick in scoring to his improved three-point shooting.

“As a freshman, I couldn't shoot three-pointers,” Ludwig said. “I’d still say going to the basket is my strongest point but in the middle of my sohpmore year I saw improvement in my three-point shooting. I worked endlessly because I wanted to achieve team success. I wanted to surpass great accolades. And that’s what it takes.”