Alex Smith welcomed to NFC East by Doug Pederson, Nick Foles

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — Doug Pederson was Alex Smith’s offensive coordinator when the two were together in Kansas City for three seasons, but now the Eagles coach will have to game plan against his former quarterback after Tuesday’s news that the Redskins have acquired Smith from Kansas City.

“I just hate that we’ve got to play him twice a year,” Pederson said Wednesday at his Super Bowl media briefing. “I’m happy for Alex. I had the chance to work with him for three years obviously. I’m excited and happy for him. I think it’s a great honor for him and the Redskins, and he’s going to do fine. He’s a pro’s pro. He’s going to come in and he’s going to demand perfection with the guys he’s working with, and I’m excited to again have him in our division and to be able to coach against him again.”

Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who was Smith’s backup last season in Kansas City, called Smith a “great quarterback.”

“Washington is very fortunate to have a quarterback in Alex Smith,” Foles said. “My year with him was one of my favorite years in football. It was being there in Kansas City and being able to work with him. Seeing a guy that for some reason people critique him all the time. The guy’s a winner. Look at him. Look at what he did this year. He keeps coming. He keeps getting better. I was with him. I worked with him every day. He’s one of the smartest players I’ve ever played with, one of the most athletic guys, can make plays. But most importantly, leadership in the locker room. He can turn a locker room around and guys believe in him. So Washington’s getting a great quarterback. I’m excited for him and his opportunity. This league is crazy. You never know what’s going to happen.”