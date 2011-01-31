All eyes are on Egypt's evolving future

President Hosni Mubarak's reign appears to be coming to an end ["Egypt ripe for revolution," Editorial, Jan. 31]. It's just a question of whether it occurs due to the violent protests of the Egyptian people or his apparently failing health.

It is hard not to sympathize with the protesters as their economy lies in shambles. The government's retaliation falls nothing short of fascist. Communication has been severely disrupted, including both Internet and phone services. Leaders of the opposition have been put under house arrest. Cameras are being confiscated and curfews are being enforced by the military.

Such actions would give any group of people the need to turn toward violence just to be heard. The government's response to needed change is reminiscent of the ruthless tactics enacted by Benito Mussolini during the early 20th century.

History has proved that an oppressive government will only continue to stand until its people have had enough. The water cannons used by the military will do nothing but inflame the nationalism of the Egyptian people.

Dominick Della Croce

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Kings Park





There is no surprise why there is protesting going on in Egypt, where among its 80 million people, 60 percent are younger than 30 and half live on less than $2 a day.

These young people want to work. They want their country to grow, with more and better jobs and a better standard of living. For nearly 30 years, there have been promises by President Hosni Mubarak. But now the government's time is up and it's time for new leadership.

The old regime has not brought the political, economic and social reform this country needs. It is great to see the people of Egypt, Christian and Muslim, unite and protest for a new government that understands their desires. It's time now, in the 21st century, to have Mubarak leave and make room for new leadership.

Martin Blumberg

Melville





As an American citizen who was born in Egypt, I'm so sad to see what is going on in the region. I have to warn our U.S. government that we have to be very careful in supporting the demonstrations. We do not know who is behind these acts. Is the Muslim Brotherhood dominant? Is it the far left?

I was in Egypt recently, and I think President Mubarak is doing a good job cleaning up corruption and developing the country. The only disagreement I have with him is that he wants to stay in office forever without a democratic process.

Egyptians should have the right to choose their president and government through fair and clean elections. I was in Iraq for their elections, and I saw how well it worked. Stability in Egypt is very important to the region, and we have a responsibility to keep it going.

Mohsen Elsayed

Brentwood