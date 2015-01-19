Almost a Giant, Seahawks' O'Brien Schofield returning to Super Bowl

O'Brien Schofield wasn't supposed to be going back to the Super Bowl. He was supposed to be a Giant!

"It appeared that way in the beginning," he said.

The defensive lineman was one of the early free-agent signings that the Giants agreed to last offseason, trying to bolster their pass rush a bit and tap into the Seahawks' championship vibe. But Schofield flunked his physical before the deal was finalized and the Giants passed.

"They said I was starting to get arthritis in my knee," Schofield said Sunday. "But honestly, who's not playing with something?"

He wound up re-signing with the Seahawks -- and now he and his teammates are going back to the big game. He played in the defensive-line rotation against the Packers and finished with two assists and a quarterback hit. He lined up all along the defensive front, from end to nose tackle.

As he stood in the Seahawks' locker room, East Rutherford was the furthest place from his mind, but he said he is proud that he came though the season healthy, just as he did last year.

"Two of the longest seasons you could possibly have," he said of the postseason runs.

He'll again be a free agent in a few weeks, and he hopes his efforts have opened the eyes of some general managers -- and maybe some team physicians -- to what he can do.

Until then, he gets to finish the ride with the Seahawks.

"To possibly have the first two Super Bowls in franchise history and have them back-to-back and be a part of both of them? What more could you ask for?" he said. "That's a storybook ending for anybody."

A storybook, but not a New York tale.