Alternatives to four-year colleges

What’s the next step after high school? For most students, it’s continuing their education. But despite the way it may seem amid all the college frenzy, not every high school graduate takes a direct path into a four-year college. There are plenty of other routes that can ultimately lead young people to a successful and rewarding future. These are some of the most popular options -

COMMUNITY COLLEGE

For many kids, a two-year school is the perfect way to begin their college career. Think of it as a place where students can test the waters of higher education: They can try out college-level work without the commitment-or the expense-of a four-year program. A two year program may also be attractive because it offers training in service or technical fields where employement opportunities are plentiful. Also, community colleges often are stepping stones for students to transfer into a prestigious university to complete their education. Another plus: community college is also a good choice for someone who needs or wants to work full-time. Most offer

weekend and night classes to accommodate students with jobs.

TECH AND BUSINESS SCHOOLS

Some kids are just not interested in abstract subjects that don’t seem to have any practical applications in the real world. For those students, a technical school may be the perfect solution. Vocational and continuing education programs focus on teaching specific skills that will put a student on a path to a promising career. For example, a young person who likes art might study graphic design and end up with a fabulous job on a magazine or a newspaper. Someone who’s interested in the burgeoning health field can get training to work as a massage therapist, dental assistant or an ultrasound technician.

In Nassau and Suffolk counties alone, there are trade and vocational schools that prepare students to be everything from a hairstylist or a security guard to an administrative assistant or an automotive technician. Most offer some kind of “certificate” and even help their graduates find jobs.

A high school guidance counselor can provide a list of these schools, but students should still do an investigation of their own: The Federal Trade Commission recommends that before enrolling, you should find out about a school’s facilities, the credentials of its instructors and the success rate of its job-placement services. It’s also a good idea to talk to former students and check with the Better Business Bureau to make sure there isn’t a record of complaints. Finally, determine whether the Council for Independent Colleges and Schools or another accreditation organization accredits the school.

MILITARY

Young people are drawn to the military for a variety of reasons, ranging from family tradition to strong sense patriotism. But no matter what their motivation, many high school graduates find that enlistment in the Armed Forces is an excellent way to learn self-discipline, independence and teamwork. What’s more, recruits can get valuable job experience in a wide variety of fields and can even end up getting a free college education. (Many enlistees discover that a lifetime military career is an excellent option for them.)

Students who are interested in joining the Armed Forces should talk to a recruiter from the branch of the military-Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, etc.-that most interests them. (A high-school guidance counselor can put them in touch.) In most cases, recruits will be required to take the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery (ASVAB), an aptitude test that determines if an applicant is qualified for service in general, as well as for specific military occupations and specialties. A word of caution: Students considering joining the military should be fully aware of the commitment this choice entails. Recruits pledge to serve for a specific time period (at least two years) and may be exposed to the dangers of combat duty. Obviously, this is a decision that young people and their families need to consider carefully.



A Gap Year?

Many high school graduates know they want to go college-but for a variety of reasons don’t feel ready just yet. So they instead opt to take a “gap year,” which allows them to explore their interests, broaden their experiences, or simply enjoy themselves before returning to the grind of schoolwork. These are the typical gap-year activities:

Employment. A year in the work force is a good way to take a break from academics and to save money for college tuition.

Travel. Some kids spend half the year working and half using their earnings to see the world.

Volunteerism. Programs such as AmericaCorps and City Year allow students to do a stint of community service.

A word of caution for anyone considering a gap year: While this can be time of personal growth, it can also end up being a waste of time. Students should have a firm plan for gap-year activities so they don’t end up frittering the time away.