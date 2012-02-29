American Chamber Ensemble at Hofstra

AMERICAN CHAMBER ENSEMBLE

WHAT The American Chamber Ensemble presents a concert of works by 20th and 21st century composers: Elliott Carter, Lukas Foss, Carlos Surinach, Gary Schocker, Meyer Kupferman and Howard Boatwright. The performers are pianist Marilyn Lehman, violinist Eriko Sato, violist Lois Martin, cellist Chris Finckel and ensemble directors Blanche Abram (piano) and Naomi Drucker (clarinet), whose husband Stanley, principal clarinet-emeritus of the New York Philharmonic, is a guest musician.

WHEN | WHERE 3 p.m. Sunday, Helene Fortunoff Theater, Monroe Lecture Center, Hofstra University, Hempstead

INFO $12-$15; americanchamberensemble .com, 516-463-6644

NEW GALLERY SPACE

WHAT Huntington's fotofoto gallery has moved from its second-story perch above New York Avenue to a more spacious glass-storefront location. Two solo shows -- photographs, of course -- by Lois Youmans and Lauren Weissler, plus a Knox School group exhibition, open this afternoon followed by a reception tomorrow evening. Youmans' "Dis-integration" is an interpretation of a neurological disorder while Weissler's "Femme" is a study of the aging process.

WHEN | WHERE Reception: 5 to 7 p.m. tomorrow at fotofotogallery, 14 W. Carver St., Huntington. Gallery hours: 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, noon to 8 p.m. Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays

INFO Free; fotofotogallery .com, 631-549-0448

'STEADY RAIN'

WHAT Arena Players presents the Long Island premiere of Keith Huff's "Steady Rain," a drama about a couple of Chicago cops who are practically family to each other until booze and domestic violence come between them. Hugh Jackman and Daniel Craig starred in its recent Broadway run in roles played here by John Leone and Christopher Tyrkko.

WHEN | WHERE Opens tonight at 8, also 8 p.m. tomorrow, 3 p.m. Sunday, through March 25 at Arena Players' Carriage House Theatre,

Vanderbilt Museum, 180 Little Neck Rd., Centerport

INFO $20, $25 on Saturdays; arenaplayers.org, 516-293-0674

HOFSTRA SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL

WHAT The 63d annual Hofstra Shakespeare Festival features "Much Ado About Nothing," set on the North Shore of Long Island around World War I. A one-hour "Hamlet: A Bare Bodkin and a musicale "2 Bs and Not 2 Bs" by the Hofstra Collegium Musicum, are also part of the festival.

WHEN | WHERE "Much Ado": 8 p.m. today, tomorrow, next Friday and March 10; 2 p.m. Sunday and March 11. "Hamlet" and "2 Bs": 2 p.m. Saturday and March 18, "Hamlet" alone, 8 p.m. Thursday, John Cranford Adams Playhouse, Hofstra University, Hempstead

INFO $6-$12; hofstra.edu/drama, 516-463-6644