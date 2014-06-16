Amityville agrees to $48G tax refund to Walgreens

The Village of Amityville has agreed to refund $48,000 to Walgreens after the drugstore chain said it was overcharged on property taxes from 2003 through 2014.

Village attorney Richard Handler called the settlement a “fine resolution” to a tax case after the chain claimed it was overcharged by about $150,000.

Under the settlement, the Walgreens property at 275 Broadway will be assessed at $4,298,000, down from about $4.9 million.

The 2014-2015 village budget set aside $250,000 for similar tax settlements.