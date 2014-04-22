Amityville budget tentatively approved, tax levy increase included

Amityville trustees Monday tentatively approved a roughly $15 million budget with a property tax levy increase of 2.47 percent.

The draft budget maintains funding for two new police hires and a pension-like program for volunteer firefighters. It also funds a part-time fire marshal position and increases the amount the village will set aside for tax certiorari cases.

Mayor James Wandell said the final budget, with a trustees vote scheduled April 28, will generally be similar to what was presented Monday, although officials are still waiting for some insurance cost estimates.

To lower the tax levy increase from the 6.17 percent used in earlier drafts, the most recent budget amortizes $391,000 of village pension contributions. It assumes an increase in permit revenues as commercial and residential building picks up after superstorm Sandy. The village will also prepay some fire department expenses this year.

“I feel confident we’re able to pass savings along to taxpayers, but cautious about future budget years being influenced by long-term costs including health care, salaries and benefits,” said trustee Nick LaLota, the board’s budget officer.

Those costs represent most of the village operating expenses, and control over them is limited by market conditions and state and contractual mandates.