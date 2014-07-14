Amityville Fire Department to buy breathing equipment with grant money

AMITYVILLE

Firefighters will get new breathing gear

The Amityville Fire Department will buy new breathing equipment to protect firefighters from heat, smoke and chemicals, thanks to a $218,080 federal grant secured with the help of Rep. Peter King (R-Seaford).

Other grants will go to departments in the City of Long Beach and Cold Spring Harbor.

“If it saves one life, if it keeps one person from permanent injury, it’s vital,” said King, who argued that the village’s proximity to New York City and the continued threat of a terrorist attack there make preparedness essential for its firefighters.

“They have to be ready to go in at a moment’s notice,” he said. “They could be taken out of Amityville, and they have to be ready to be part of the war on terrorism.”

The new pieces of equipment, known as a self-contained breathing apparatus, cost about $6,400 each. The village will buy 35 in the coming months and put them into service in the fall, Chief Robert Waegerle said.

“It’s a big deal,” he said. Similar equipment already in use at the department was made obsolete after new standards were introduced by the National Fire Prevention Association in 2013.

Among other advances, he said, the newer equipment is built to withstand higher temperatures.

Given the department’s relatively small size and routine maintenance costs on other equipment, replacing the breathing equipment without the grant would have been undertaken piecemeal and could have taken years, he said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will be formally announced by the agency.

Village officials paid Williston Park-based public safety consultants JSK Inc. $2,500 last fall to write the grant. “We’re pretty excited about that return on investment,” trustee Nick LaLota wrote in an email.

The Amityville Fire Department handled 1,485 calls last year, Waegerle said. About 900 were for rescues and the rest were for fires. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER



WYANDANCH

Board of education selects officers

The Wyandanch Board of Education has selected its officers for the coming school year.

The board last week approved Thomas Tolliver as president and Shirley Baker as vice president.

Tolliver first served on the board from 2006-2009 and was elected to the board again in 2012. He is co-founder and pastor for In the Word Ministries Church in West Babylon.

Baker, who was first elected to the board in 2003, is a retired development assistant for the day program at Long Island Developmental Disability Services and is a former executive vice president of Local 430 CSEA.

Before opening his first meeting as president, Tolliver thanked last year’s president, Nancy Holliday, saying she was “outstanding in the leading and guiding of this board.”

In other board votes, Stephanie Howard will remain the district clerk, and Winsome Ware will continue as district treasurer. — DENISE M. BONILLA



MINEOLA

Library to hold KidPix photo ID program

A free KidPix photo ID program for Nassau County children will be held July 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Mineola Library, 195 Marcellus Rd.

The program, sponsored by Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola), Nassau County Executive Ed Mangano and Nassau County Legis. Richard Nicolello (R-New Hyde Park), gives parents a convenient way to keep their children’s important information on a single, wallet-sized card. The KidPix card includes the child’s name, physical description, contact information and photograph. The child’s fingerprint is also included on the back.

Mangano said that if a child goes missing, parents can give the KidPix card to law enforcement personnel as a tool to help return the child home more quickly. “Child identification cards can provide additional safety for your child and peace of mind for you,” he said. He started the program in 2011.

Children from 1 month through 17 years old are eligible, and processing the card can take from 15 minutes to an hour.

The cards will be made on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are required. — LISA IRIZARRY



ELMONT

Solages to host free financial workshop

Assemb. Michaelle Solages (D-Elmont) will host a free workshop on financial resources available for New York State homeowners July 22 from 6:45 to 8:30 p.m. at the Elmont Memorial Library, 700 Hempstead Tpke.

The workshop will highlight the State Attorney General Mortgage Assistance Program, which helps struggling homeowners qualify for mortgage modifications by providing small loans.

“Our goal is to uplift the community of Long Island as well as the larger economy by providing assistance to homeowners that are at risk of losing their home,” Solages said.

Housing counselors will answer questions and concerns about mortgage relief.

Jacki Rogoff, director of Labor & Industry for Education, Inc., a Cedarhurst-based nonprofit, will discuss alternatives for families in need. For information, contact Solages’ district office at 516-599-2972, by fax at 516-599-3768 or by email at Desdunesm@assembly.state.ny.us. — SID CASSESE



OYSTER BAY

Reconstruction bids sought for marina

The Town of Oyster Bay is seeking bids for the reconstruction of the Tappen Beach Marina. Work is expected to begin after Labor Day and be completed by June 1.

“This is a huge project,” Oyster Bay spokesman Brian Devine said. “We’re basically ripping out the entire marina and putting in a new one.”

The plan is for a full reconstruction of the marina with new docks, slips, pilings, electrical, plumbing and stanchions, Devine said.

The town announced the overhaul in May after deterioration of the docks and a fire caused by wiring problems in February. The town cut power temporarily this year at the 272-slip marina and estimated electrical repairs to cost $75,000 or more.

The town aims to have as many slips finished as possible when boating season begins April 15.

Devine declined to give an estimate for the project’s cost as it would affect the bidding process. Responses to the town’s request for proposals are due July 28. — TED PHILLIPS



BABYLON

Contractors to work on tennis courts, pier

Babylon Village trustees last week awarded contracts worth $160,000 for resurfacing of the municipal tennis courts and reconstruction of the Shore Road pier.

Rosemar Contracting won the resurfacing job with a $62,500 bid. Work on the six Park Avenue hard courts will start in August. Village employees will lay new asphalt. New nets and net posts will be installed, and “junior lines” will be overlaid onto regular court boundaries for very young players.

Work will be staggered so only two courts are out of commission at any time, trustee Carol Amelia said.

The village is seeking a grant from the United States Tennis Association to pay for part of the cost.

Trustees also awarded a $98,274 contract to Quintal Construction of Islip for the Shore Road pier, also known as the Stone Dock.

Once a loading point for Fire Island barges, the dock is now a favorite fishing spot for village residents. — NICHOLAS SPANGLER



NEW HYDE PARK

Community center to provide legal services

Free legal services will be available to residents of New Hyde Park on Aug. 8 at the Herricks Community Center, 999 Herricks Rd.

Sen. Jack Martins (R-Mineola) has made arrangements to have the Mobile Legal Help Center, which in partnership with the New York Legal Assistance Group brings free civil legal services to communities, visit the site from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

New York Legal Assistance Group staff will be available to provide advice to local residents on issues related to domestic violence, family law, health care and disability benefits, housing, identity theft and consumer credit issues.

Anyone interested should bring with them all documentation related to their situation to help the staff with assessments of prospective cases.

Appointments are recommended but walk-ins will be accepted and served as time permits.

Residents who would like more information about the program or who would like to make an appointment for a legal consultation are asked to call Martins’ office at 516-746-5924. — LISA IRIZARRY



MASTIC

Christmas parade planning at firehouse

An organizational meeting for the Mastics-Shirley Christmas Parade is scheduled for 6 p.m. at July 23 at the Mastic Fire House.

The parade, organized by the Chamber of Commerce and now in its 45th year, typically draws a crowd of thousands and is scheduled for Dec. 7 with a bad-weather date of Dec. 14.

Budget, parade theme and grand marshal are on the meeting agenda.

The firehouse is at 1080 Mastic Rd. in Mastic Beach.

RSVP with an email to sspress2000@aol.com or, for more information, call Chamber Christmas Parade Committee chairman Fred Towle Jr. at 631-774-5430.

— DEON J. HAMPTON