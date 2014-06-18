Amityville police to enforce overnight parking ordinance

The Amityville Police Department has resumed enforcement of the village’s overnight parking ordinance.

Enforcement had been suspended in areas affected by superstorm Sandy since the storm hit in October 2012.

The ordinance bans parking on village streets from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m. without temporary permits or emergency exceptions granted on a limited basis by the police department.

Homeowners who do not have room to park vehicles on their property while they rebuild or raise their storm-damaged homes can ask the village for special overnight parking permission.

Residents waiting for the special permit should call the police desk daily at 631-264-0400 for permission to park on the street that day.