An all-American Fourth of July weekend

TV doesn't mess around when it comes to commemorating the Fourth of July.

Along with the requisite coverage of live fireworks and music ("1812 Overture," anyone?), the tube looks back more than 235 years to explore how our United States of America took shape -- sometimes literally. (Our geographic boundaries get their own marathon.)

There's also Americana in other forms -- Hollywood's culture-defining movies and classic sitcoms, reality portraits of our countrymen at work, and the ultimate illustration of our nation at this moment in time. Two words: Coney Island. Four more: hot dog eating contest.

Fireworks/music

Sign up for the Morning Update newsletter From breaking news to special features, the Newsday team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

A Capitol Fourth (Monday at 8 p.m. on WNET/13; 9:30 p.m. on WLIW/21) -- Jimmy Smits leads the annual D.C. celebration, with music from Steve Martin and the Steep Canyon Rangers, Josh Groban, Jordin Sparks, Little Richard and Matthew Morrison.

Macy's Fourth of July (Monday at 9 p.m., NBC/4) -- Nick Lachey hosts Manhattan's live pyrotechnics, with appearances by Beyoncé and Brad Paisley.

Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular (Monday at 10 p.m., CBS/2) -- Massachusetts' own Michael Chiklis welcomes Lionel Richie and the Boston Pops Esplanade Orchestra.

American history/culture

How the States Got Their Shapes (Saturday 8 p.m.-4 a.m., Monday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., History) -- Humorist Brian Unger traverses America to uncover the quirks that defined state boundaries, visiting with local residents who tell tall tales that are actually true.

Aerial America (Sunday 6 a.m.-Monday 6 a.m., Smithsonian) -- Flying over states from Vermont to Hawaii provides eye-popping vistas in this scenic series.

The Revolution (Sunday 8 p.m.-midnight, Monday 2-11 p.m., History International) -- Follow America's colonists from rebellion to independence in the docuseries' 13 hours.

The Flag (Monday 6 a.m.-5 p.m., Turner Classic Movies) -- George Washington and Betsy Ross are portrayed in "The Flag," a 1927 early Technicolor short that kicks off TCM's Revolutionary-era marathon: "The Devil's Disciple" (6:30 a.m.), "The Howards of Virginia" (8 a.m.), "John Paul Jones" (10 a.m.), "The Scarlet Coat" (12:15 p.m.), and the Broadway musical "1776" (2 p.m.).

America Wild and Wacky (Monday 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Smithsonian) -- What defines us? Lawn mower races, roadkill cook-offs, bullfrog festivals, motorcycle rallies and, of course, Spamarama.

Glory (Monday night at midnight, WLNY/55/10) -- Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington star in 1989's award-winning film about a Civil War regiment of black soldiers.

Americana

Movies "Jaws" (Monday 9:50 p.m., Encore); "Rocky" in five films (Monday 3 p.m.-3 a.m., AMC); James Cagney as patriotic composer George M. Cohan in "Yankee Doodle Dandy" (Monday at 8 p.m., TCM).

Sitcoms "I Love Lucy" (Sunday 11 a.m.-1 a.m., Hallmark); "Bewitched" (Monday 11 a.m.-8 p.m., TV Land); "The Golden Girls" (Monday 3 p.m.-2 a.m., Hallmark).

Americans at work "Pawn Stars" (Sunday 8 a.m.-8 p.m., History); "Deadliest Catch" (Sunday 10 a.m.-3 a.m., Discovery); "Oprah: Behind the Scenes" (Monday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., OWN); "American Trucker" (Monday noon-7 p.m., Speed).

Hot dog!

Hot Dog Eating Contest (Monday at noon, encore at 8 p.m., ESPN) -- Can Joey Chestnut win again? Odds on this live event: 60 dogs.

Hot Dog Paradise (Monday at 2 p.m., Travel) -- Local specialties are revealed from Atlanta to Chicago.

For more weekend highlights of various shapes and sizes, see tomorrow's Off the Wall.