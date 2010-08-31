An earful for 'Wandering Husband'

DEAR READERS: I ran a letter from "Wandering Husband," a 72-year-old man who offered a biological and evolutionary explanation for why men cheat. I've received many responses to this provocative letter from people who beg to differ. Here are a few:

DEAR AMY: "Wandering Husband" thinks cheating just happens! Bull! I was in a management position that allowed me access to many young ladies. There were several opportunities for "it" to just happen. Never did I cheat on my wife. We both knew that if one of us wanted another sexual partner, we were not going to stay in our relationship. When a person is in a committed relationship, then commit to the other person. If a couple wants an open relationship, as long as the participants are consenting adults, let them. But, Wandering Husband, don't be so arrogant to judge all men. Dave From Chico, Calif.DEAR AMY: This drove me crazy. He claims, "It's not our nature to be monogamous." Many men fall back on this biological claim. Be reminded, "gentlemen" of a similar mindset, that a woman's biology "compels" her to be impregnated by the sexy starving artist while simultaneously keeping a wealthy man (although a less genetically blessed man) on the hook to pay for and nurture the resulting child. So I am fine with you cheating if you are in turn fine with me raising what may be Russell Brand's love child.Alternatively, perhaps we can be grown-ups and not give in to every selfish urge?Rational Biologist LadyDEAR AMY: I'd never trade the trust and love my wife and three daughters have in me for behavior that even a jackal would scorn. Because my daughters knew what a man who truly respected them looked like, they knew what to look for when they were choosing husbands.

David