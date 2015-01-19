Andrew Luck: 'My play wasn't up to par'

Andrew Luck wasn't into psychoanalyzing another poor performance against the Patriots, not after absorbing a punishing 45-7 loss in the AFC Championship Game to extend his personal losing streak against the Patriots to four.

"I think specifically to this game, I haven't really thought too much about the others," said Luck, who has yet to beat the Patriots in his three-year career. "They did a good job making plays and we didn't. I know my play wasn't up to par for where it needs to be."

Luck had a positively miserable game, going 12-for-33 for 126 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions. He finished with a rating of 23.0, the lowest of his career.

"They certainly had our number tonight," Luck said. "Long day. They obviously outplayed us and deserve to move on."

The Patriots will play the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX on Feb. 1 at University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Luck now will have time to contemplate a second straight postseason that ended with a thud against the Patriots. The Colts were beaten by New England, 43-22, in last year's AFC divisional round. In Luck's four losses to the Patriots, New England has outscored Indy by a combined 189-73.

"It's hard to find much good right now, fresh off this game," said Luck, who beat the Bengals and Broncos in the first two rounds of the playoffs. "But I'm very proud to be part of this club."

Luck has been mostly terrific against the rest of the NFL but positively miserable against the Patriots.

He is 36-14 against the rest of the league and 0-4 against New England. He has thrown 89 touchdown passes and 45 interceptions against everyone else and has six touchdown passes and 10 interceptions against the Patriots.

Luck never had much of a chance in this one. He did get the Colts to within 14-7 on a 10-play, 93-yard drive. But the Patriots methodically increased their lead, scoring 28 unanswered points in the second half.

"I missed a couple balls early, high, and needed to get on top of those," said Luck, who added that he was not affected by the wind and intermittent rain, some of it heavy. "I thought we built up a decent rhythm on a couple of those drives. But [the Patriots] did a great job of not letting us sustain that and making plays, and we didn't."

So now it's another offseason of thinking about what might have been after a blowout loss in New England.

"I guess you could say that we took another step," he said. "But we had our sights set higher, and obviously we're not there."