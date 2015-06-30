Andy MacPhail will run Phillies

Andy MacPhail will be the new man in charge of the Philadelphia Phillies.

The veteran baseball executive, who is 62, joined the Phillies yesterday with plans to take over as team president after this season. He'll eventually replace Pat Gillick, who helped choose his successor.

MacPhail will serve as a special assistant to Gillick for the rest of this season, then take over all business and baseball operations. He won two World Series as general manager of the Twins in 1987 and 1991 and later served as president of the Cubs and Orioles before leaving the game after the 2011 season.

The Phillies (27-51), who lost to the visiting Brewers, 7-4, last night, have the worst record in the majors.

Orioles fall to Rangers

Mitch Moreland hit two of the Rangers' four homers off Bud Norris yesterday as Texas beat host Baltimore, 8-1. Carlos Corporan and Shin-Soo Choo also homered and Joey Gallo had a three-run triple.

Indians 7, Rays 1: Rookie Cody Anderson had a perfect game for 61/3 innings, allowing his first baserunner when Grady Sizemore homered on a 1-and-2 pitch with one out in the seventh. He gave up one run and two hits in eight innings. Yan Gomes hit a solo homer for visiting Cleveland.

Red Sox 3, Blue Jays 1: Clay Buchholz went eight innings and Xander Bogaerts drove in two runs for visiting Boston.

Astros 6, Royals 1: Chris Carter and Jose Altuve homered for host Houston.

Reds 11, Twins 7: Billy Hamilton scored three times in the first three innings to help host Cincinnati open a big lead. Mike Pelfrey (5-5) gave up eight runs in two innings.A's 7, Rockies 1:Josh Reddick and Ike Davis each hit a two-run homer in the first inning, Billy Butler added a homer and Kendall Graveman pitched seven scoreless innings for host Oakland.Diamondbacks 10, Dodgers 6:Welington Castillo doubled home the go-ahead run in the eighth for host Arizona.-- AP