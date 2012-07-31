Angels' Kendrys Morales homers from both sides of plate in same inning

Kendrys Morales homered from both sides of the plate during a nine-run sixth inning, capping the burst with a grand slam that sent the visiting Los Angeles Angels romping past the Texas Rangers, 15-8, last night.

Morales became the third switch hitter in major-league history to homer as a lefty and righty in the same inning. Carlos Baerga did it for Cleveland in 1993 and Mark Bellhorn of the Chicago Cubs duplicated the feat in 2002.

Red Sox 7, Tigers 3: Dustin Pedroia hit a tiebreaking homer and drove in three runs to support eight sold innings from Clay Buchholz (9-3) as host Boston won its third straight.

Red Sox outfielder Ryan Sweeney hurt his left hand after punching a door and had to leave the game in the ninth inning.

Twins 7, White Sox 6: Jamey Caroll's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth sent Minnesota to its fourth straight win.

Braves 8, Marlins 2: Jason Heyward homered and scored three runs as host Atlanta snapped a string of 16 straight losses on Mondays, including 12 this season.

Pitcher Tommy Hanson (12-5) was the only Atlanta player or coach who did not wear high socks in an apparent old-school fashion attempt to end the Monday curse.

Brewers 8, Astros 7: Cody Ransom's homer capped a four-run burst in the eighth inning as host Milwaukee, held on.

Padres 11, Reds 5: Will Venable drove in four runs as visiting Cincinnati's win streak ended at 10.

Braves get MaholmThe Braves acquired lefthander Paul Maholm and outfielder Reed Johnson from the Cubs for righthanders Arodys Vizcaino, a top prospect who had season-ending Tommy John surgery in April, and Jaye Chapman. -- AP