Anker leading Suffolk 6th L.D. race

Democratic newcomer Sarah Anker was leading by 224 votes in unofficial returns last night in the special election for the 6th Legislative District against former Suffolk Legis. Martin Haley who was attempting a political comeback.

With all 53 election districts reporting, Anker was leading Haley 3,468 to 3,244 in a contest that drew about 15 percent of district voters.

Last night, Republicans refused to concede the election, which would be a major upset because GOP voter registration outnumbered Democrats by more than 5,000.

"We're very encouraged," said Richard Schaffer, the Suffolk County Democratic chairman, adding that when the votes are official "we'll have a new county legislator."

Anker said, "I'm cautious but optimistic and feeling very good."

Republicans complained about the slow election returns and that 257 absentee ballots have not yet been counted.

"This is not a night for concessions," said Jesse Garcia, Brookhaven Republican chairman. "We want to ensure the integrity of every vote so Democrats cannot steal another election."

Haley said, "We have no choice but to take a closer look. Look what happened in the Bishop race," referring to last fall's congressional election that went through a seesaw recount before Rep. Tim Bishop, D-Southampton, was re-elected over challenger Randy Altschuler.

Shafer attributed Anker's strong showing to the fact that she was "a great candidate . . . with strong community roots," adding that "labor in a big way came out."

Anker, 46, of Mount Sinai, had the support of the Long Island Federation of Labor, the Nassau/Suffolk Building and Construction Trades Council, county police unions and the community college faculty association.

Suffolk Republican Chairman John Jay LaValle said the outcome was "not a surprise under the circumstances considering the situation with the county executive and the negative approach by Democrats."

Haley, 60, of Miller Place, had the backing of the county's largest public union, the Association of Municipal Employees, and the correction and probation officers unions.

The winner will fill the vacancy left by former GOP Minority Leader Dan Losquadro, who was elected to the State Assembly last year.