Another fee waiver extension considered

The Hempstead Town Board Tuesday is to consider extending fee waivers for the fifth time -- to June 30 -- for town building department permits for Sandy-related reconstruction and repair.

The board at its meeting also plans to extend the fee waiver for the replacement of documents lost in the October 2012 storm, including marriage licenses and other materials furnished by the town clerk.

“The Town of Hempstead remains committed to helping every superstorm Sandy victim recover and rebuild,” town Supervisor Kate Murray said. “We are confident that waiving fees on building permits and replacement documents for those residents affected by Sandy will go a long way toward the recovery effort.”

Specifically, fees will be waived for town building department permits for “in-kind” reconstruction and replacement of homes damaged by Sandy in unincorporated areas of the town. Residents of incorporated villages should check requirements of their local villages.

Hempstead Town residents who lost important documents such as birth certificates and passports because of Sandy will not have to pay the town fees for replacement copies.