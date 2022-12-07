AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

All times EST

TOP STORIES

BBO--WINTER MEETINGS

SAN DIEGO — Baseball’s winter meetings wrap up after an eventful couple of days at a San Diego hotel. Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are among the top free agents on the market after Aaron Judge re-signed with the Yankees. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 9 p.m.

With:

BBA—YANKEES-JUDGE: Aaron Judge is staying with the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, according to a person familiar with the deal. By AP Baseball Writers Ronald Blum and Jay Cohen. SENT: 500 words, photos.

US--COACHING TO THE LIMIT

SAN FRANCISCO — Sports programs across the country are weighing whether tough coaching styles still have a place in the athletic world. The styles once embodied by legends such as Bear Bryant and Bobby Knight have fallen out of favor at a time when student-athletes demand more sensitive treatment and more individualized training. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 1,800 words, photos, video. With US--COACHING TO THE LIMIT-ABRIDGED.

With:

COACHING TO THE LIMIT-ROWER'S SUICIDE: A 19-year-old college rower takes his own life. By Janie McCauley. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

SOC--WCUP-PORTUGAL-RONALDO

DOHA, Qatar — The dream is still alive for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. Soccer’s most prolific modern-day scorer might yet claim the one major title to elude him in a career like no other. But it didn’t quite feel that way as he walked off the field alone at Lusail Stadium and left the rest of the Portugal team to celebrate getting through to the quarterfinals after a 6-1 rout of Switzerland. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-BIGGER WORLD CUP

DOHA, Qatar — One of the key results of FIFA's decision to expand the next World Cup to 48 teams is more so-called little teams will end up qualifying. Evidence in Qatar, where Asian and African teams have thrown up a series of shocks against the European and South American powers, appears to show the underdogs deserve more representation. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-US-SELLING SOCCER

DOHA, Qatar — Now the U.S. men's soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years, dropping from a 12 million average on Fox during the World Cup back to somewhat closer to its 668,000 during the previous three years. Former ESPN head John Skipper says “soccer has become the most bewildering sport to follow on television.” By Ronald Blum. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBN--PRO PICKS-WEEK 14

Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders try to continue their push to climb into the playoff race when the visit the worst defending Super Bowl championship team in NFL history to kick off Week 14. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 620 words, photos, graphic upcoming.

NOTABLE

FBN—BILLS-MILLER

The Buffalo Bills’ hopes of having Von Miller back in time for the playoffs were dashed after exploratory surgery revealed the injury to the top pass rusher’s right knee was worse than previously anticipated. By John Wawrow. SENT: 550 words, photos.

FBN--TITANS-VRABEL

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Mike Vrabel is the man who has been squeezing the most possible out of the Tennessee roster handed to him by a general manager fired Tuesday by an owner who made clear she has very high standards. Now it’s up to the reigning AP NFL Coach of the Year to find a way to win a third straight AFC South title with five games remaining starting Sunday against the Jaguars. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. UPCOMING: 625 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBC--LOUISVILLE-BROHM

Louisville is finalizing a deal to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm as its next head coach, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. By Gary B. Graves. SENT: 350 words, photos.

BKN--CELTICS-SUNS

PHOENIX — The Boston Celtics bring the NBA’s top record to the desert, where they’ll face the Phoenix Suns, who have the best record in the Western Conference. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

BKN--MAGIC-BANCHERO DIARY

In the second installment of his season-long diary for The Associated Press, Orlando Magic rookie Paolo Banchero details how the first part of his first year in the NBA has been a learning experience. By Paolo Banchero. SENT: 850 words, photos.

HKN--BRUINS-AVALANCHE

DENVER — The Colorado Avalanche will be without their leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon when they host the Boston Bruins on Wednesday night. MacKinnon will be sidelined around a month with an upper-body injury. By Pat Graham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

FBN--INSIDE THE NUMBERS

The Los Angeles Rams are having a Super Bowl hangover unlike any other. The defending champions are assured of being the eighth team to have a losing record the year after winning it all and are one loss shy of the most losses ever for a team defending a Super Bowl title. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 750 words, photos.

___

Wednesday’s EST Time Schedule

NBA

LA Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

LA Lakers at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Indiana at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Sacramento at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Washington at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Golden State at Utah, 9 p.m.

Boston at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

NHL

Washington at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Calgary, 8 p.m.

Boston at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Edmonton, 9:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Vancouver at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 4 Purdue vs. Hofstra, 7 p.m.

No. 5 UConn at Florida, 9 p.m.

No. 7 Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky, 7 p.m.

No. 14 Indiana vs. Nebraska, 8:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 7 Virginia Tech at Boston College, 6 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. UNC-Wilmington, 6 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa State at No. 16 Iowa, 7 p.m.

No. 19 Baylor vs. Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

No. 24 Kansas State vs. UMKC, 7:30 p.m.