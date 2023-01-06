AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including World Cup coverage and all games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is John Nicholson until 3 a.m. EST. The day supervisor is Rebecca Miller at 9 a.m. EST. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

TOP STORIES

FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest three days ago. By John Wawrow and Carolyn Thompson. SENT: 725 words, photos, video.

FBN--HAMLIN-NFL SCHEDULE

The NFL said it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game that was suspended Monday night after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin collapsed and went into cardiac arrest on the field. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-GEORGIA-KIRBY’S WAY

ATLANTA — Kirby Smart was paid $8,000 in his first coaching job at Division II Valdosta State. Now, he’s one of college football’s most dominant forces. He is the $10 million-a-year architect of a potential dynasty at Georgia. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

NOTABLE

GLF--MAUI MISINGS

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim have been loosely connected in recent months without ever really knowing each other. That changed over the holidays. Spieth knew the 20-year-old South Korean had game. He just didn’t know about Kim’s appetite. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 850 words, photos by 6 a.m. EST.

GLF--TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm is starting to get used to low scoring on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. He can only hope this start leads to a better finish in the Sentry Tournament of Champions. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 725 words, photos.

BKC--T25-TEXAS-BEARD FIRED

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas fires basketball coach Chris Beard while he faces a felony domestic family violence charge stemming from a Dec. 12 incident involving his fiancée. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 650 words, photos.

___

Friday's EST Time Schedule

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

Chicago at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Brooklyn at New Orleans, 7:30 p.m.

New York at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Detroit at San Antonio, 8 p.m.

Washington at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Denver, 9 p.m.

L.A. Clippers at Minnesota, 9 p.m.

Miami at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Atlanta at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.

College Top 25

Women

No. 8 Utah at Colorado, 9 p.m.

No. 15 Arizona vs. Oregon St., 10 p.m.

No. 18 Oregon at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Florida at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Washington, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Arizona at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Calgary, 9 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.