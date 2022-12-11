AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Sunday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

AUDIO HEADLINES

SportsWatch: The Latest in Sports

Thompson scores 34, Warriors beat Celtics in Finals rematch

USC’s Williams wins Heisman after leading Trojan turnaround

All times EST

TOP STORIES

US--GRINER

WASHINGTON — Brittney Griner didn’t want any alone time as soon as she boarded a U.S. government plane that would bring her home after her detention in Russia. “I’ve been in prison for 10 months, listening to the Russians. I want to talk,” the WNBA star said, according to President Joe Biden’s special envoy for hostage affairs who helped secure Griner’s release and brought her home. By Seung Min Kim. SENT: 580 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-MOROCCO-THRIVING UNDERDOG

DOHA, Qatar — Before arriving in Qatar, Morocco had won only two of its previous 16 matches at the World Cup. The team’s coach had been in position for only four months. Its players were talented but battling a culture of underachievement by the country at major soccer tournaments. So how has Morocco managed to upset the odds to become Africa and the Arab world’s first World Cup semifinalist in one of the most unlikely stories in the tournament’s history? By Steve Douglas. SENT: 750 words, photos. With SOC--WCup-Mbappé-Hakimi: France's Mbappé to face good friend Hakimi of Morocco in World Cup semifinal (sent).

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBN--BUCCANEERS-49ERS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Rookie Brock Purdy is set to make his first career NFL start for the San Francisco 49ers against seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:25 p.m.

FBC--HEISMAN TROPHY 2023

NEW YORK — Barring some unusual circumstances, Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams will become the eighth Heisman Trophy winner since 2000 to play college football the following season. None of them has come close to winning another. Maybe Williams is the one to break the trend and become just the second two-time Heisman winner, joining Ohio State’s Archie Griffin (1974-75). Who will challenge Williams? By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BKN--SUNS-PELICANS

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans seek a seventh straight victory when they host the second of a two-game set with the Phoenix Suns. The first game ended with the Suns angrily reacting to Zion Williamson’s 360-degree, windmill dunk in the closing seconds. By Brett Martel. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 3:30 p.m.

BKN—OBIT-PAUL SILAS

Paul Silas, a member of three NBA championship teams as a player and LeBron James’ first coach in the league, has died, his family announces. He was 79. The family revealed the death through the Houston Rockets, for whom Silas’ son, Stephen, is a second-generation head coach. Paul Silas won exactly 400 games as a coach, including playoffs. He played for two championship teams in Boston and another in Seattle. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 800 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN--JETS-BILLS

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills have won three straight to reclaim the AFC lead ahead of their matchup with the division rival New York Jets. The Jets have lost three of five. By John Wawrow. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game underway.

FBN--DOLPHINS-CHARGERS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert face each other for the second time when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins have won five of their last six and are in position for an AFC playoff spot while the Chargers need a win to bolster their postseason hopes after dropping three of their last four. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

BKC--T25-TENNESSEE-MARYLAND

NEW YORK — No. 7 Tennessee plays No. 13 Maryland in the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. By Jerry Beach. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts 4:30 p.m.

BKW--T25-UCONN-MARYLAND

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — No. 6 UConn, beset by injuries, faces a tough test on the road against No. 20 Maryland. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 3 p.m.

HKN--BRUINS-GOLDEN KNIGHTS

LAS VEGAS — The Boston Bruins visit the Vegas Golden Knights. Knights coach Bruce Cassidy faces his old team less than a week after beating the Bruins in Boston. By Mark Anderson. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 8 p.m.

SOC--WCUP-PORTUGAL-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar — The fortunes of Portugal’s national team have been inextricably linked with Cristiano Ronaldo for nearly two decades. Was Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals the end of his international career? By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos. With SOC--WCup-Portugal-Ronaldo: Ronaldo says his dream of winning World Cup has ‘ended’ (sent).

SOC--WCUP-ENGLAND-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar — England is out of the World Cup. What’s next for the Three Lions? A young squad can go again at the Euros in 2024, but will Gareth Southgate be there to lead them? By James Robson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

Sunday EST Time Schedule

NFL

Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Cleveland at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Houston at Dallas, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Tennessee, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Detroit, 1 p.m.

N.Y. Jets at Buffalo, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Denver, 4:05 p.m.

Carolina at Seattle, 4:25 p.m.

Tampa Bay at San Francisco, 4:25 p.m.

Miami at LA Chargers, 8:20 p.m.

NBA

Phoenix at New Orleans, 3:30 p.m.

Charlotte at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.

LA Lakers at Detroit, 6 p.m.

Sacramento at NY Knicks, 6 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Houston, 7 p.m.

NHL

Colorado at St. Louis, 3 p.m.

LA Kings at Columbus, 6 p.m.

Seattle at Florida, 6 p.m.

Philadelphia at Arizona, 7 p.m.

Washington at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Boston at Vegas, 8 p.m.

Men’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 7 Tennessee vs. No. 13 Maryland at New York City, 4:30 p.m.

No. 20 Iowa State vs. McNeese State, 6 p.m.

No. 23 Mississippi State at Minnesota, 8:30 p.m.

Women’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 1 South Carolina vs. Liberty, 2 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio State vs. Michigan State, 4 p.m.

No. 6 UConn at No. 20 Maryland, 3 p.m.

No. 7 Virginia Tech vs. UNC-Asheville, 1 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. Wofford, 1 p.m.

No. 8 North Carolina State vs. South Florida, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Iowa State vs. Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

No. 17 Oregon vs. Oregon State, 7 p.m.

No. 21 Arkansas vs. Arkansas State, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Gonzaga vs. UC Davis, 5 p.m.

No. 23 Oklahoma vs. Robert Morris, 1 p.m.