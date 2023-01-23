AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

TOP STORIES

SOC--COACHES-WHERE ARE THE WOMEN?

American soccer offers limited coaching opportunities for women at the top of the sport and for the small number of women at that level, the need to obtain a high-priced coaching license can be one of the tallest barriers. The issue has drawn FIFA’s attention. The shortage of qualified women was highlighted by a glut of vacancies created by men who were pushed out of the nation's top professional league. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 1,000 words, photo.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-DJOKOVIC

MELBOURNE, Australia — It took about a week for Novak Djokovic to go from worrying about whether he simply could play a match at all on his injured left hamstring to thinking he can win the Australian Open. And one pain-free, nearly perfect performance in the fourth round Monday made a world of difference. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 700 words, photos. Stands as early for Tuesday's TEN--Australian Open. Play starts at 8:30 p.m. EST Monday.

With:

— TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN — Shelton, Paul give U.S. 3 men in quarters at Australian Open. SENT: 960 words, photos.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-WOMEN — ‘Emotional management’ puts Magda Linette in Australian QF. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKC--T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Purdue is back at No. 1 in the AP Top 25. Alabama is right behind the Boilermakers. Purdue returned to the top spot in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll, moving up two spots after Houston’s loss to Temple. The Boilermakers received 39 first-place votes after a volatile week when just two teams kept the same spot from a week ago. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 670 words, photos.

BKW--T25-WOMEN'S BKB POLL

For the first time in the 47-year history of The Associated Press women’s basketball poll, no team from Texas is in the Top 25. The Texas Longhorns fell out of Monday’s poll, ending a 835-week run that had at least one team from the Lone Star state in the rankings. South Carolina remained a unanimous No. 1. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 630 words, photos.

BBO--HALL OF FAME

NEW YORK — Scott Rolen could become just the 18th third baseman elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame, the fewest of any position. Rolen, Todd Helton and Billy Wagner are the leading contenders in the Baseball Writers’ Association of America vote announced Tuesday. By Baseball Writer Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

HKN--ASSISTING OVECHKIN

ARLINGTON, Va. — Alex Ovechkin this season became the third player in NHL history to surpass 800 career goals. Only Wayne Gretzky has scored more than Ovechkin's 810. But Ovechkin has not gotten within range of Gretzky's record of 894 goals by himself. Dozens of Washington Capitals teammates have assisted on goals by Ovechkin during his 18-year career since coming to North America. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With HKN--Assisting Ovechkin-Glance (sent).

COMMENTARY

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-DEFENSE WINS

Defense stills wins in the playoffs. The San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals advanced to the conference championship games with excellent defensive performances on Sunday. The Philadelphia Eagles also had a standout defensive effort Saturday night. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 650 words, photos.

CAR--NASCAR-IN THE PITS

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Roger Penske believes everyone has to have a purpose, something to achieve, even when the to-do list is practically full. Winning the 24 Hours of Le Mans is his goal this year, and the quest begins this week in the first endurance race of the year. Penske will learn if three years of preparation was enough time to build a sports car program tasked with filling the lone hole in his trophy case. By Auto Racing Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 5 p.m.

NOTABLE

FBN--CHIEFS ANALYSIS

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs coach Andy Reid says Patrick Mahomes will play in the AFC championship game against the Bengals. He also said the high ankle sprain that the All-Pro quarterback sustained over the weekend against the Jaguars is less severe than the one he played through during the 2019 season opener. Dave Skretta. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBN--49ERS-ANALYSIS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — The San Francisco defense returned to its dominant level at the right time, leading the 49ers to a second straight trip to the NFC title game after a 19-12 win over Dallas. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN—BENGALS-ANALYSIS

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Bengals went into Buffalo feeling disrespected and responded with their most complete game of the year. With tickets on sale last week to an expected neutral-site Buffalo-Kansas City AFC championship game, the Bengals went into a snowstorm and dominated the second-seeded Bills from the start. By Mitch Stacy. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN--EAGLES-ANALYSIS

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles are one win away from playing in their second Super Bowl in five years. Standing in their way, the San Francisco 49ers. By Dan Gelston. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 6 p.m.

Also:

— Season wrapups for the Cowboys, Bills, Giants and Jaguars are moving today.

BKC--T25-KANSAS-BAYLOR

WACO, Texas — The last two national champions play when No. 17 Baylor, the 2021 national champ that has a Big 12-high four-game winning streak, takes on reigning champion Kansas. The No. 9 Jayhawks have rare back-to-back losses. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

SOC--FULHAM-TOTTENHAM

LONDON — Tottenham looks to move back in sight of the Premier League's top four by beating Fulham. With just one win in its last five games, Tottenham is in fifth place — six points behind Manchester United in fourth. Fulham is enjoying an impressive return to the top flight and can go above Tottenham. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos. Match starts at 3:15 p.m.

SOC—SPAIN-KINGS LEAGUE

BARCELONA, Spain — Former Barcelona star Gerard Pique is trying to shake up Spanish soccer by launching his own seven-on-seven competition streamed entirely online. Former stars Iker Casillas and Sergio Aguero are included among the team presidents, and veteran Spanish players like World Cup winner Joan Capdevila is playing along with over a hundred amateur players. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

Monday EST Time Schedule

NBA

Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m.

San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.

Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.

Top 25 Men’s College Basketball

No. 9 Kansas at No. 17 Baylor, 9 p.m.

No. 25 New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Top 25 Women’s College Basketball

No. 2 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Iowa, 7 p.m.

No. 4 LSU at Alabama, 7 p.m.

No. 5 UConn vs. DePaul, 7 p.m.

No. 6 Indiana at No. 13 Michigan, 8 p.m.