AP Sports Digest

TOP STORIES

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-CROATIA

DOHA, Qatar — Argentina plays Croatia in the first semifinal match at the World Cup. It's a meeting between the tournament's last two beaten finalists: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018. Much of the focus is on Lionel Messi, looking to win the title in his fifth and likely final World Cup. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Match is underway. With SOC--WCup-Argentina-Croatia-The Latest (developing).

SOC—WCUP-FRANCE-MOROCCO PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — Morocco’s improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa’s first semifinalist is playing defending champion France and striker Kylian Mbappé on Wednesday. Morocco shocked the soccer world in Qatar by topping a group containing Belgium and then eliminated Spain and Portugal. It’s one of the biggest stories in the World Cup’s 92-year history and Morocco isn’t done yet. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 850 words, photos.

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBC--OBIT-LEACH

Mike Leach, the gruff, pioneering and unfiltered college football coach who helped revolutionize the passing game with the Air Raid offense, has died following complications from a heart condition, Mississippi State announces. He was 61. Leach, who was in his third season as head coach at Mississippi State, fell ill Sunday at his home in Starkville, Mississippi, and died Monday night. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,250 words, photos. New approach is upcoming.

With:

— FBC—LEACH'S LEGACY — Mike Leach gave off football mad scientist, with his prolific Air Raid offense and train-of-thought musings on everything from Halloween candy to wedding planning. Behind the bluster and quirks, was an efficient problem solver. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 6 p.m.

BKN--NBA-MVP-JORDAN-TROPHY

The NBA Most Valuable Player award has been renamed The Michael Jordan Trophy. The league unveiled the redesigned award on Tuesday. The trophy has been named for Maurice Podoloff for about six decades and Jordan won the trophy that was named for Podoloff five times. But now the league's best player each year will receive a trophy named for the six-time champion. By Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 770 words, photos. With BKN--NBA-MVP-Jordan Trophy-Explainer (sent).

YE--SPORTS MEMORABLE MOMENTS

From a Winter Olympics still grappling with the pandemic to Dusty Baker finally winning a World Series as a manager to the first World Cup to be contested in the fall, the sports world saw many memorable moments in 2022. By John Marshall. SENT: 980 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

GLF--ON THE FRINGE-14 CLUBS

From the wayward drive of Mito Pereira in the PGA Championship to Cameron Smith's use of the putter on the 17th hole at St. Andrews, a review of the year on the PGA Tour based on shots from all 14 clubs in the bag. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 1,030 words, photos. With GLF--Golf Notes and GLF--Golf Glance (both sent).

NOTABLE

BKN--WARRIORS-BUCKS

MILWAUKEE — The Golden State Warriors open a six-game road trip by facing the Milwaukee Bucks in a matchup featuring the last two NBA champions. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m.

BKN--CELTICS-LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and the Lakers return home to host Jayson Tatum and the Celtics in the next chapter of these 17-time champion franchises’ famed rivalry. NBA-leading Boston will attempt to avoid its first three-game losing streak of the season in the finale of a six-game road trip. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

Also:

— BKN--AROUND THE NBA: Fast-paced Indiana holding its own in Eastern Conference (sent).

BKC--T25-MEMPHIS-ALABAMA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 4 Alabama, already only the second team to beat two No. 1 teams in a season, hosts Memphis. The Tigers are coming off a win over No. 19 Auburn. By John Zenor. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

FBN--TITANS-HENRY'S COACH

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two-time NFL rushing champ Derrick Henry believes his position coach Tony Dews would make a great head coach in the NFL. Henry just has one request: He wants to keep Dews as long as possible until then. Dews is the assistant coach the Tennessee Titans sent with pro scouting director Brian Gardner to Atlanta in May to the NFL's first session of a program designed to boost minorities for head coaching and general manager jobs. By Pro Football Writer Teresa M. Walker. SENT: 850 words, photos.

FBN--CARDINALS-ANALYSIS

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals are trying to regroup after star quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a serious knee injury during Monday night’s 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 8 p.m. With FBN--Cardinals-Murray Hurt (upcoming).

FBC--CFP-OHIO ST-SECOND CHANCE

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ryan Day and the Buckeyes got a second chance on the season. No. 4 Ohio State took the back door to enter the College Football Playoff, losing to No. 2 Michigan for the second straight season but benefiting from USC’s second loss of the year. Day says the Buckeyes had a productive week of practice and realize the opportunity they have in front of them with a Peach Bowl showdown against top-ranked Georgia. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC--T25-CLEMSON-CADE'S TIME

CLEMSON, S.C. — The switch has been flipped and the Cade Klubnik era as Clemson's quarterback has begun. Klubnik, a five-star freshman who sparked the 10th-ranked Tigers to a ACC championship game victory over North Carolina, has taken over with this year's starter DJ Uiagalelei's decision to enter the transfer portal. By Pete Iacobelli. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

FBC--FCS ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Incarnate Word quarterback Lindsey Scott, who started his college football career at LSU in 2016, leads The Associated Press FCS All-America team. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 620 words including list, photos.

SOC—SPAIN-NEYMAR-FRAUD TRIAL

BARCELONA, Spain — A Spanish court acquits soccer star Neymar and his fellow defendants in a fraud and corruption trial related to the Brazilian’s 2013 transfer from Santos to Barcelona. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

