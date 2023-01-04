AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including World Cup coverage and all games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

TOP STORIES

FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN

The NFL and its fans are rallying in support of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital after going into cardiac arrest on the field. Players and coaches from around the league were overcome with emotion while watching Hamlin be resuscitated back to life Monday night during Buffalo’s game at Cincinnati. By John Wawrow. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

WITH:

— FBN--BILLS-BENGALS-POSTPONED. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 1,080 words, photos.

— FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN-EXPLAINER. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 1,085 words, photos.

— FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN-GOFUNDME. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 700 words, photos.

— FBN--BILLS-HAMLIN-TV COVERAGE. By Joe Reedy. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL-PELE-FUNERAL

SANTOS, Brazil — Brazil said a final farewell to Pelé, burying the soccer great who unified the bitterly divided country. By Mauricio Savarese. SENT: 780 words, photos, video.

NOTABLE

FBN--INSIDE THE NUMBERS

Falling into a 2-6 hole near the midpoint of a season is usually a recipe to look to the future for NFL teams with only two teams ever climbing out of that hole to reach the postseason. Headed into Week 18 this season, three teams that lost six of their first eight games remain in the playoff hunt. By AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 830 words, photos by 6 a.m. EST.

BKN--BULLS-CAVALIERS-MISSED CALL

Donovan Mitchell’s desperation basket that forced overtime — off an intentionally missed free throw — and extended what became his 71-point effort for the Cleveland Cavaliers in a 145-134 victory over Chicago shouldn’t have counted, the NBA said. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 330 words, photos.

US--NCAA REFORMS

The NCAA Division I transformation committee is recommending more sport-by-sport governance, enhanced expectations for DI schools to create a more uniform experience for athletes and allowing 25% of teams in certain sports to compete in championship events. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 840 words, photos.

