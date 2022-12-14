AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Wednesday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

SOC--WCUP-FRANCE-MOROCCO

AL KHOR, Qatar — Morocco plays defending champion France in the World Cup semifinals for the right to meet Argentina in the title match. Morocco is the first semifinalist from Africa and the Arab world, and has beat Spain and Portugal on its unlikely journey to the last four. France is bidding to become the first country to retain the title since Brazil in 1962. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos, sidebars. Match is underway.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi has gone into full-on Diego Maradona mode at the World Cup. He has carried Argentina’s class of 2022 into the World Cup final in the same way Maradona led the team to the title in 1986. There have always been echoes of Maradona in Messi because of his size, his dribbling skills, his quick feet and his wand of a left foot. Add in the leadership and fighting qualities he has shown throughout the tournament and it really does feel like Messi is imbued with the spirit of Maradona as he closes in on soccer’s ultimate prize. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

BKO--ATHLETE COMPENSATION-FOREIGN ATHLETES

Traveling for international sporting events is giving some foreign college athletes the chance to chase their shot at cashing in on their fame. Those athletes have largely been left out of the rush for endorsement deals. Student-visa rules largely prohibit off-campus work while they're in the U.S. But a company named Influxer recently worked with roughly three dozen athletes playing in the Bahamas to prepare marketing materials that could be used for deals. By Aaron Beard. SENT: 1,220 words, photos. With BKO--Athlete Compensation-Foreign Athletes-Glance (sent).

HKN--CAPITALS-OVECHKIN CHASING HOWE

WASHINGTON — Alex Ovechkin became the third member of the NHL’s exclusive 800-goal club by scoring a hat trick, and the Washington Capitals captain is already on the verge of his next major milestone. He’s one away from tying and two from passing “Mr. Hockey” Gordie Howe for second on the career list — and Ovechkin remains on track to challenge Wayne Gretzky’s record of 894 that long looked unapproachable. By Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 5 p.m.

FBN--PRO PICKS-WEEK 15

The Brock Purdy show is hitting the road in prime time. After outplaying Tom Brady and dominating the Buccaneers in his first career start, Purdy leads the San Francisco 49ers against Seattle on Thursday Night Football. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 750 words, photos, graphic upcoming.

BKC--NCAA-ARIZONA VIOLATIONS

Former Arizona basketball coach Sean Miller escapes sanctions when a report from the Independent Accountability Resolution Process largely accepts the program's self-imposed penalties stemming from a NCAA rules violations case that dates back to 2017. By David Brandt. SENT: 600 words, photo.

SOC--NWSL INVESTIGATION

An investigation commissioned by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players union found “widespread misconduct” directed at players dating back to the beginnings nearly a decade ago of the top U.S. women’s professional league. A report detailing the results of the yearlong investigation was published a little over two months after the release of U.S. Soccer’s own report on a separate investigation. Both investigations found instances of sexual abuse and manipulation within the league. By Anne M. Peterson. SENT: 800 words, photo.

HKN--BRUINS-MONTGOMERY

BOSTON — Jim Montgomery was at his lowest point after he was fired by the Dallas Stars for what he has since admitted was a drinking problem. Back on a bench three years later, he is at the very top of the NHL, coaching the Bruins to the best record in the league so far this season. And it wouldn’t have been possible if not for the lessons learned during his exile, his rehab, and his climb back through the coaching ranks. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

FBN--INSIDE THE NUMBERS

It’s been nearly three decades since so few teams were on the positive side of the point ledger this late in the season. What’s really surprising is the Minnesota Vikings aren’t one of them. Minnesota is the first team in NFL history to win at least 10 of its first 13 games despite being outscored. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. SENT: 750 words, photos.

BKN--TIMBERWOLVES-CLIPPERS

LOS ANGELES — Fresh off a 20-point rout of Boston, Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers host the Minnesota Timberwolves, who've lost two straight. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 10 p.m.

BKC--UCLA-MARYLAND

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The 20th-ranked Terrapins try to snap a two-game losing streak when they host No. 16 UCLA. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

TEN--NETFLIX TENNIS DOCUSERIES

A Netflix docuseries about professional tennis called “Break Point” — think of it as that sport’s answer to the popular “Formula 1: Drive to Survive” — will debut on Jan. 13, three days before the start of the 2023 Grand Slam season at the Australian Open. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 600 words, photos.

OLY--WINTER BIDDING-FUTURE

It’s becoming nearly impossible to find any place, outside of Salt Lake City, that truly wants to host future Winter Games. The narrow list of eligible cities could be narrowed further by the realities of a warming planet with fewer mountain towns that can realistically host the Games. By National Writer Eddie Pells. SENT: 1,040 words, photos. With OLY--Milan-Cortina-2026 (sent).

HKW--PHF-SALARY CAP DOUBLES

The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women’s hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase will double each team’s current cap of $750,000 this season. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 800 words, photos.

