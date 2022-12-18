AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Sunday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

SOC--WCUP-FINAL

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 200 words, photos. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos.

FBN--GIANTS-COMMANDERS

LANDOVER, Md. — The New York Giants visit the Washington Commanders two weeks after playing to a tie in a game with significant playoff implications. Both teams are 7-5-1. By Stephen Whyno. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:20 p.m.

FBN--CHIEFS-TEXANS

HOUSTON — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (10-3) can clinch their seventh straight AFC West title with a win over the lowly Houston Texans (1-11-1). By Kristie Rieken. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game underway.

GLF--PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

ORLANDO, Fla. — Tiger Woods and 13-year-old son Charlie were two shots behind Justin Thomas and his father going into the final round of the PNC Championship. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 7 p.m.

SOC--WCUP-TEAM OF THE TOURNAMENT

DOHA, Qatar — Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé head the selections for the team of the tournament as chosen by writers covering the World Cup for the AP. Messi is joined by Argentina teammates Julián Álvarez and Nicolas Otamendi while the France players alongside Mbappé are Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez. Ten of the 11 players selected reached the semifinals. In-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham is the exception. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,150 words, photos.

FBN--COWBOYS-JAGUARS

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Dallas (10-3), which has won four straight, looks to clinch an NFC playoff spot when it visits Jacksonville (5-8) for the first time since 2006. The Jaguars are trying to end a 20-game skid against the NFC. By Mark Long. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game underway.

FBN--TITANS-CHARGERS

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Los Angeles Chargers (7-6) look to stay in the hunt for their first playoff berth since 2018 when they host the Tennessee Titans (7-6), who have dropped three straight for the first time since 2016. By Joe Reedy. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:25 p.m.

FBN--PATRIOTS-RAIDERS

LAS VEGAS — The Patriots (7-6) are in position for the seventh and final AFC playoff spot entering their matchup with the Raiders (5-8). Two other teams just outside the playoff race have the same record as New England. By Mark Anderson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 4:05 p.m.

BKN--WIZARDS-LAKERS

LOS ANGELES — LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers look to build on an impressive win over Denver when they host former teammate Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9:30 p.m.

BKC--T25-STANFORD-TEXAS

DALLAS — No. 7 Texas plays its second game without suspended coach Chris Beard. The Longhorns take on Stanford at the home of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks. By Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Game underway.

BKW--T25-FLORIDA ST-UCONN

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Ninth-ranked UConn should be closer to full strength with the return of Nika Muhl and Dorka Juhász from injury when the Huskies face Florida State in the Women's Basketball Hoops Showcase. But they are being led by associate head coach Chris Dailey, who is filling in for an ill Geno Auriemma. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 600 words. Game underway.

SOC--WCUP-ENGLAND-SOUTHGATE

DOHA, Qatar — After saying he needed time to consider his future, England coach Gareth Southgate has confirmed he will stay on beyond the World Cup. By James Robson. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN’S SUPER-G

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin wins a women’s World Cup super-G to top off her first speed race weekend of the season with career win No. 77. The result leaves the American skier five wins short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn. SENT: 570 words, photos.

FBN--RAMS-PACKERS-YOUNG RECEIVERS

GREEN BAY, Wis. — There will be no Cooper Kupp or Davante Adams when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers. Their absences will turn Monday night's game into a showcase for young wideouts. Green Bay’s Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, and Los Angeles’ Ben Skowronek and Tutu Atwell have stepped into their respective teams’ voids at the position with promise and production. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos by 3 p.m.

