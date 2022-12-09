AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Friday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Ryan Kryska, followed by Ben Nuckols at 5 p.m. and Vin Cherwoo at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

AUDIO HEADLINES

The latest in sports: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Thelatestinsports/dda6d6cd96884730b5233175c96fc7e9

Griner freed: WNBA star swapped for Russian, heads home: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/GrinerfreedWNBAstarswappedforRussianheadshome/9fd24dffad334d13a950d5fbb372157b

Baker cooks: Newcomer Mayfield rallies Rams past Vegas 17-16: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/BakercooksNewcomerMayfieldralliesRamspastVegas17-16/fca2c307ff924fdc8ba86894acab3476

All times EST

TOP STORIES

UNITED-STATES-RUSSIA-GRINER

SAN ANTONIO — Brittney Griner returned to the United States early Friday, nearly 10 months after the basketball star’s detention in Russia made her the most high-profile American jailed abroad and set off a political firestorm. SENT: 500 words, photos, video, audio.

With:

BKL--RUSSIA-GRINER-PLAYING OVERSEAS: Brittney Griner is back in the United States after her arduous 10-month imprisonment in Russia while nearly half of the players in the WNBA have opted to continue to compete abroad this winter. By AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 5 p.m.

SOC--WCUP-CROATIA-BRAZIL

DOHA, Qatar — Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a penalty shootout to reach the semifinals for the second straight time. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 600 words, photos.

With:

SOC--WCUP-CROATIA-MODRIC: All of Luka Modric’s trademark moves were there. The slippery hips to wriggle away from danger. The lazer-like precision of his passing — and the intelligence to control the tempo for long periods of Croatia’s penalty shootout win over Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals. It was the full repertoire from one of soccer’s finest midfield technicians. By AP Soccer Writer James Robson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-BRAZIL-NEYMAR: Another World Cup with Brazil, another painful elimination for Neymar. He recovered from an injury suffered early in the tournament, but he could not get the Selecao past the quarterfinals after losing a penalty shootout against Croatia. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 4 p.m.

SOC--WCUP-NETHERLANDS-ARGENTINA

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi resumes his quest to win the World Cup for Argentina when his team takes on the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, plus sidebars. Game started at 2 p.m.

— A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

FBN—TITANS-OWNER

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — AP exclusive interview with Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 5 p.m.

COMMENTARY

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-MVP O-LINE

If a unit could win the Most Valuable Player award, the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive line would be the frontrunner. SENT: 730 words, photos. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi.

NOTABLE

SOC—WCUP-MOROCCO-AFRICA’S PRIDE

NAIROBI, Kenya — For many, Morocco’s underdog performance is the best story in the World Cup so far, with the players’ mothers hugging their jubilant sons and the hopes of the African continent soaring ahead of the match on Saturday against Portugal. Across the continent of more than 1 billion people, African fans are excited that Morocco has become the fourth team from an African country to ever qualify for the World Cup quarterfinals, and the first in a dozen years. By Evelyne Musambi and Deng Machol. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-MOROCCO-PORTUGAL-PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal team look to end the surprise run of Morocco at the World Cup. The teams meet in the quarterfinals and Ronaldo isn't sure of starting after being dropped for Portugal's last-16 win over Switzerland. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 900 words, photos.

FBC--ARMY-NAVY

PHILADELPHIA — Army and Navy play Saturday for the 123rd time, the 90th time in Philadelphia and 14th time at Lincoln Financial Field, the home of the NFL-leading Philadelphia Eagles. Navy leads the series 62-53-7 and is 11-2 at the Linc against the Black Knights. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC--HEISMAN TROPHY

NEW YORK — Stetson Bennett would be a Heisman Trophy winner from another time. Thirteen of the last 14 Heisman winners to enter the NFL have been selected in the first round, including all 12 quarterbacks to win the award. The last quarterbacks like Bennett to win the Heisman, productive upperclassmen who don't necessarily wow the scouts, were Ohio State's Troy Smith and Oklahoma's Jason White. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

FBN--JETS-BAM BREAKS OUT

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Zonovan Knight used to bang on his toys in his playpen as a toddler, causing an uncle to nickname him “Bam.” It has stuck through his life — even now as a powerful but speedy running back for the New York Jets. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

HKN--SABRES-THOMPSON

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson has gone from being an oversized afterthought on the Buffalo Sabres roster to becoming one of the NHL's breakout stars on a team built around youth and speed in less than two years. The 6-foot-6 Thompson continued his meteoric rise in Buffalo's 9-4 win over Columbus in which he became just the 12th player since the 1992-93 season to score five times in one outing. By Hockey Writer John Wawrow. SENT: 900 words, photos.

___

Friday’s EST Time Schedule

WORLD CUP

Quarterfinals

Croatia vs. Brazil at Al Rayyan, Qatar, 10 a.m.

Netherlands vs. Argentina at Lusail, Qatar, 2 p.m.

NBA

New York at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Sacramento at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Phoenix at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Utah, 9 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 10 p.m.

MEN’S TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

No. 18 Gonzaga vs. Washington, 9 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 7 p.m.

Winnipeg at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Edmonton, 9 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Boston at Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Philadelphia at Vegas, 10 p.m.

San Jose at Anaheim, 10 p.m.