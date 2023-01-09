AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Rebecca Miller, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and Doug Feinberg at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

All times EST

TOP STORIES

FBC--CFP-CHAMPIONSHIP

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 TCU in the College Football Playoff with the Bulldogs trying to repeat as national champions and the upstart Horned Frogs looking for their first title since 1938. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. UPCOMING: 800 words, photos. Game starts at 7:30 p.m. With sidebars.

Also:

— FBC--T25-COLLEGE FOOTBALL POLL — The final AP Top 25 college football poll is released after the national championship game. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos at approximately 11:30 p.m.

FBC--CFP-BIG 12 BOUNCES BACK

TCU’s unlikely run to the College Football Playoff championship against No. 1 Georgia has come at a most fortuitous time for the Big 12. The conference seemed in danger of falling apart or being relegated to second-tier status during the summer of 2021 when it was revealed that flagship members Texas and Oklahoma were planning to leave the league and join the Southeastern Conference. Now it has a team playing for a national title for the first time since 2009. By Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 800 words, photos. Stands as early ahead of title game.

FBN--NFL PLAYOFF GUIDE

Seven of the 14 teams in this year’s playoffs didn’t make the field last season, giving the NFL’s upcoming wild-card weekend a good mix of traditional powerhouses and a few underdogs. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 p.m.

SKI--WCUP-SHIFFRIN'S RECORD ATTEMPT

KRANJSKA GORA, Slovenia — Staying awake might be Mikaela Shiffrin’s biggest challenge as she prepares to try to set a record for women’s World Cup skiing victories. Having poured out her emotions after matching Lindsey Vonn with win No. 82 in a Sunday morning giant slalom, Shiffrin needs to refocus, regain her energy and shift her sleeping patterns in time for a Tuesday night slalom in Austria. By Andrew Dampf. SENT: 830 words, photos.

BKC--T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Houston is back at No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll for the second time this season. The Cougars claimed 34 of 60 first-place votes to return to the top after a two-week stay earlier this season. They led No. 2 Kansas and No. 3 Purdue. Kansas State continued its strong start by leaping from unranked to No. 11 under first-year coach Jerome Tang. By Basketball Writer Aaron Beard. SENT: 620 words, photos.

BKW--T25-WOMEN'S BKB POLL

No. 24 Illinois cracks The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll for the first time in 23 years. The Illini are off to one of the best starts in school history and have had a remarkable turnaround after going 7-20 last season. South Carolina remains No. 1, getting all 28 votes. The Gamecocks have been No. 1 for 29 consecutive weeks. Stanford, Ohio State and UConn are next. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 470 words, photos.

COMMENTARY

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-HAMLIN'S INSPIRATION

An emotional week for the NFL filled with fear, tears, prayer and uncertainty ended with exciting games, dramatic finishes and a celebration for Damar Hamlin. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 600 words, photos, video.

NOTABLE

FBN--CARDINALS-OVERHAUL

TEMPE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals fire coach Kliff Kingsbury and part ways with general manager Steve Keim after a dreadful season that saw constant unwanted headlines, a serious knee injury to star quarterback Kyler Murray and lots of losing. By David Brandt. SENT: 600 words, photos.

FBN--PACKERS WRAPUP

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Now that the Green Bay Packers squandered an opportunity to reach the playoffs by losing at home to the Lions in their season finale, speculation about the future of 39-year-old, four-time MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers figures to dominate offseason attention again. By Steve Megargee. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m.

TEN--AUSTRALIAN OPEN-NO BARTY PARTY

Ash Barty finished 2022 the way she started it — in the spotlight. There will be no Barty Party at Melbourne Park this time around, though, because it's been 10 months since she retired at age 25 while the No. 1-ranked woman in tennis. When the Australian Open gets started next week, Barty won’t be defending the title she won last January for her third Grand Slam trophy to become the first player from the host country to win the tournament in 44 years. By Dennis Passa. SENT: 800 words, photos.

GLF--RAHM'S START

KAPALUA, Hawaii — Jon Rahm thinks he has played as well as anyone of late, and he has three victories worldwide in his last five tournaments to show for it. The latest was one he never saw coming. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--BALE RETIRES

Gareth Bale announces his retirement from soccer at the age of 33, ending the career of one of Britain’s greatest players after winning five Champions League titles and finally getting to play in a World Cup for Wales. By Steven Douglas and Ronald Blum. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC--ENGLISH ROUNDUP

OXFORD, England — Premier League leader Arsenal looks to set up a meeting with Manchester City in the FA Cup by beating third-tier Oxford United in the third round. UPCOMING: 300 words, photos. Match starts at 3 p.m.

SOC--CHELSEA-WHAT'S GONE WRONG?

Chelsea is in free fall under its new leadership. The team finds itself in 10th place in the Premier League approaching the halfway point of the season and is already out of both domestic cup competitions. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 850 words, photos.

SOC--PORTUGAL-MARTINEZ

LISBON, Portugal — Former Belgium coach Roberto Martínez is hired to lead Portugal’s national team and pledges to respect Cristiano Ronaldo’s history with the squad. SENT: 520 words, photos.

___

Monday EST Time Schedule

College Football Playoff

National Championship at Inglewood, Calif.

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 3 TCU, 7:30 p.m.

NBA

New Orleans at Washington, 7 p.m.

Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York, 7:30 p.m.

San Antonio at Memphis, 8 p.m.

LA Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m.

Orlando at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

NHL

Philadelphia at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Nashville at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.