AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including World Cup coverage and all games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is John Nicholson until 3 a.m. EST. The day supervisor is Erica Hunzinger at 9 a.m. EST. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

TOP STORIES

YE--MALE ATHLETE OF THE YEAR

NEW YORK — New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been voted The Associated Press Male Athlete of the Year. He hit 62 home runs to break an American League record that lasted six decades. By AP Baseball Writer Mike Fitzpatrick. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-PEACH BOWL PREVIEW

ATLANTA — They are titans of the college gridiron, a pair of perennial powerhouses that, amazingly enough, have faced each other only once in their long, storied histories. Three decades ago, in an era before playoffs or RPOs or NILs, Georgia beat Ohio State in a bowl game that didn’t mean much beyond bragging rights. They’ll be playing for a whole lot more in the Peach Bowl semifinal game Saturday. By National Writer Paul Newberry. SENT: 800 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-FIESTA BOWL PREVIEW

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — TCU coach Sonny Dykes talked about the great opportunity the upstart and No. 3 Horned Frogs had earned to face No. 2 Michigan, the winningest program in college football history, in the Fiesta Bowl. TCU, the little private school that bounced from conference to conference for two decades, meets the bluest of bloods in the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--PELE-US

NEW YORK — Clive Toye traveled to Jamaica and walked unannounced into the hotel where Santos was staying ahead of a friendly against the Reggae Boyz in January 1971. Pelé was sitting by the pool, and the New York Cosmos general manager began the cold call that changed U.S. sports history. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 750 words, photos.

SOC--AL NASSR-RONALDO

LONDON — Cristiano Ronaldo completed a lucrative move to Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr in a landmark deal for Middle Eastern soccer. SENT: 430 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF RACES

With two weeks remaining in the NFL season, only eight teams have been eliminated from the playoff race. That’s why the league added a 17th game and a third wild-card team last year. By Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. SENT: 700 words, photos.

FBC--CFP-NIL COLLECTIVES

A look at the four teams competing in the College Football Playoff and the collectives that support them tell a tale of uncertainty, entrepreneurialism and a lack of uniform regulation. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 1,200 words, photos.

FBC—ORANGE BOWL

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Joe Milton completed 19 of 28 passes for 251 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 6 Tennessee finished off its best season in more than two decades by topping No. 10 Clemson 31-14 in the Orange Bowl. By Tim Reynolds. SENT: 970 words, photos.

___

Saturday's EST Time Schedule

FOOTBALL

College Football Playoff Semifinals

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.

Peach Bowl at Atlanta

No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.

College Bowl Games

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.

Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans

No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

L.A. Clippers at Indiana, 3 p.m.

Brooklyn at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago, 7 p.m.

Dallas at San Antonio, 7 p.m.

New York at Houston, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

New Orleans at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Philadelphia at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

Miami at Utah, 9 p.m.

College Top 25

Men

No. 2 UConn at No. 22 Xavier, noon

No. 3 Houston vs. UCF, 2 p.m.

No. 4 Kansas vs. Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

No. 5 Arizona at Arizona St., 2 p.m.

No. 6 Texas at Oklahoma, 2 p.m.

No. 10 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine, 5 p.m.

No. 12 Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

No. 13 Virginia at Georgia Tech, noon

No. 17 Duke vs. Florida St., 1 p.m.

No. 18 TCU vs. Texas Tech, noon

No. 19 Kentucky vs. Louisville, noon

No. 22 New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

No. 24 West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Women

No. 2 Stanford vs. Arizona St., 9 p.m.

No. 3 Ohio St. vs. No. 14 Michigan, 1 p.m.

No. 8 UConn vs. Marquette, 2 p.m.

No. 15 Iowa St. at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.

No. 19 Gonzaga at Loyola Marymount, 5 p.m.

No. 20 Oklahoma at West Virginia, 2 p.m.

No. 21 Creighton at DePaul, 4 p.m.

No. 22 Kansas at Oklahoma St. 5 p.m.

No. 23 Baylor vs. TCU, 3 p.m.

No. 25 St. John’s at Georgetown, noon

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m.

Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m.

Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m.

Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m.

Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m.

Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m.

Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m.

San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m.

Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.