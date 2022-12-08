AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Thursday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

WASHINGTON — Russia has freed WNBA star Brittney Griner in a dramatic high-level prisoner exchange, with the U.S. releasing notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout. Griner is a two-time Olympic gold medalist who’s been imprisoned for months on drug charges. By Eric Tucker, Matthew Lee and Zeke Miller. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video, audio. Updates coming.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-GRINER-GENERATIONAL TALENT: WNBA star Brittney Griner’s 10-month imprisonment in Russia on drug charges came to an end on Thursday, spreading relief and joy across sports world and beyond. It’s unknown if and when she might return to a basketball court. But if she does, women’s basketball will get back a generational talent. By John Marshall. SENT: 400 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-GRINER-SPORTS REAX: Brittney Griner’s loved ones and extended basketball family were ecstatic when news broke about her release from a Russian prison and that she was on her way back to the United States. By AP Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 750 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-RUSSIA-GRINER-QUOTE BOX: Notable comments about Griner’s release. SENT: 700 words, photos.

WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders created a “toxic work culture” for more than two decades, “ignoring and downplaying sexual misconduct” by men at the top levels of the organization, according to a report published Thursday by the U.S. House Committee on Oversight and Reform. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

LOS ANGELES — Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is The Associated Press college football player of the year, becoming the school's first winner of the award since 2005 with his stellar debut season for the Trojans. By Greg Beacham. SENT: 750 words, photo.

DOHA, Qatar — A future for Portugal’s national team without Cristiano Ronaldo could be a daunting prospect to the country’s up-and-coming generation of internationals. By Steve Douglas and Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 650 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Where will the next Messi or Ronaldo come as the two greats play in what is likely to be their last World Cup? By AP Soccer Writer James Robson. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC-WCUP-NETHERLANDS-ARGENTINA-PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — A lookahead to the quarterfinal match at the World Cup between Argentina and the Netherlands. It’s likely to be the biggest test yet for Lionel Messi as he looks to win soccer’s biggest tournament for the first time. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

US FIGURE SKATING-CEO — Longtime sports executive Tracy Marek will take over as the head of U.S. Figure Skating in January, becoming the first female chief executive in the 101-year history of the national governing body. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 550 words, photos.

LAS VEGAS — Outgoing NCAA President Mark Emmert had some advice for his replacement in his first public appearance since announcing in April he was stepping down from position he has held for the last 12 years. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 900 words, photos.

A University of Virginia student accused of fatally shooting three UVA football players and wounding two other students made his first in-person appearance in court Thursday, as a judge set a date for a hearing when witnesses will testify about the shootings on a bus carrying students back to campus from a field trip last month. SENT: 250 words, photo.

PHILADELPHIA — Army football continues to wrestle with the decision to keep its football team as an independent program. By Dan Gelston. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

BEREA, Ohio — An emotional, hyped return out of the way, Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson expects to play much better on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals in his second game since serving an 11-game suspension for sexual misconduct allegations. By Tom Withers. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos by 6 p.m.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Davante Adams and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) go for their fourth straight victory when they visit Jalen Ramsey and the Los Angeles Rams (3-9), who have lost six straight. Baker Mayfield is expected to be active, but likely will only play in an emergency for the defending Super Bowl champions. By Greg Beacham. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom will be in his new Texas home, where the Rangers formally introduce him after giving him a $185 million, five-year contract last week. By Baseball Writer Stephen Hawkins. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 6 p.m.

LAS VEGAS — Jan Blachowicz and Magomed Ankalaev didn’t expect to meet for the light heavyweight championship on Saturday. An injury changed the situation, and both will face each other with the title on the line. By Mark Anderson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

