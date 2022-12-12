AP Sports Digest

The highlights of Monday's AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including agate, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.

The supervisor is Rebecca Miller, followed by Bob Lentz at 5 p.m. and Mike Fitzpatrick at 1 a.m. The New York sports desk can be reached at 800-845-8450, ext. 1630. Sports photos, ext. 1918; graphics, ext. 7636.

The AP’s Ralph Russo hosts the latest AP Top 25 College Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/podcast/idhttps-podcasts-apple-com-us-podcast-ap-top-25-college/id1138957862

The AP’s Rob Maaddi hosts the latest AP Pro Football Podcast. https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-pro-football-podcast/id1531528440

AUDIO HEADLINES

Pelé’s health improves, but he remains in hospital: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/Pelshealthimprovesbutheremainsinhospital/9effc39a9ba040f298926321453f74d1

High court won’t hear Title IX case involving Michigan State: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/HighcourtwonthearTitleIXcaseinvolvingMichiganState/411619aa03d74d3bbeacc15093d2da33

A look at the NFL action on Sunday: https://newsroom.ap.org/detail/AlookattheNFLactiononSunday/7792574c5efa4ca39221993aaf52f9ba

All times EST

TOP STORIES

FBC--AP ALL-AMERICA TEAM

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player, are AP All-Americans for the second year in a row. By College Football Writer Ralph D. Russo. SENT: 870 words, which includes list, photos. List also is moving separately.

BKC--T25-COLLEGE BKB POLL

Purdue has climbed to No. 1 in The Associated Press men’s basketball poll for the second straight season. The Boilermakers moved up three spots in this week’s poll. Virginia moved up to No. 2, with Connecticut, Alabama and Houston rounding out the top five. By Basketball Writer John Marshall. SENT: 600 words, photos.

BKW--T25-WOMEN'S BKB POLL

Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road last week. The top five teams remained the same, with No. 1 South Carolina followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame. By Basketball Writer Doug Feinberg. SENT: 500 words, photos.

BKC--T25-TEXAS-BEARD ARRESTED

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas coach Chris Beard was arrested early Monday on a felony family violence charge and was booked into jail. The school said it was monitoring the legal process but otherwise took no immediate action against the second-year coach. By Jim Vertuno. SENT: 530 words, photos. Developing. With BKC--T25-Rice-Texas (game starts at 8 p.m.).

BKN--PELICANS-WILLIAMSON’S RESURGENCE

NEW ORLEANS — Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is well on his way to dispelling any notion that he might go down in NBA history as an injury-prone, out-of-shape bust. Indeed, the repeated celebratory flexing of his well-defined biceps after he barrels through traffic in the paint and deftly finishes at the rim are reminding anyone watching that he is very much in shape — and in form. By Brett Martel. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-ARGENTINA-CROATIA PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar — Argentina and Croatia are one win away from a return to the World Cup final. They are being carried there by Lionel Messi and Luka Modric, soccer superstars playing in likely their final World Cups. One will be left disappointed and with a career unfulfilled after the game at Lusail Stadium. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 720 words, photos.

With:

— SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-PERISIC: Perisic looks to seize the big moment again at the World Cup (sent).

— SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-STOPPING MESSI: After Neymar, Croatia aims to end Messi’s World Cup dream (sent).

— SOC-WCUP-ARGENTINA-SCALONI: Scaloni defends players’ behavior against Dutch at World Cup (sent).

A separate World Cup Digest has moved.

COMMENTARY

FBN--ON FOOTBALL-NO. 3S

Brock Purdy outplayed Tom Brady, leaving his dad in tears with a stellar performance in his first career start. Anthony Brown displayed a veteran’s poise under pressure in his NFL debut. Third-string quarterbacks had quite the Sunday leading a pair of division leaders to important wins. Other backups, including former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco, saw action in Week 14. By Rob Maaddi. SENT: 700 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBC--MISSISSIPPI-STATE-LEACH

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized in critical condition Monday, a day after what the university called “a personal health issue” at his home in Starkville forced him to be airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson. SENT: 300 words, photo.

FBN--PATRIOTS-CARDINALS

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The New England Patriots try to snap a two-game skid and stay in the AFC playoff race when they travel to face the Arizona Cardinals. By David Brandt. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos. Game starts at 8:15 p.m.

FBN--49ERS-ANALYSIS

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Rookie Brock Purdy backed up his teammates' belief that the San Francisco 49ers can still compete for a Super Bowl with a third-string quarterback at the helm. By Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 8 p.m.

FBN--RAVENS-ANALYSIS

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Despite another injury at quarterback, the Baltimore Ravens were able to hold off Pittsburgh for a massive win. By Noah Trister. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 7 p.m.

BKC--T25-NORTHERN ILLINOIS-GONZAGA

SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga looks for its 71st straight home win when it hosts Northern Illinois. A victory would tie Arizona for the longest home winning streak since at least 1985. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Game starts at 9 p.m.

FBC--STANFORD-TAYLOR

STANFORD, Calif. — Stanford again looked to the FCS level to revive its struggling football program, hoping former Sacramento State coach Troy Taylor can have an impact similar to the one Jim Harbaugh had when he was hired 16 years ago. By Josh Dubow. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos by 7 p.m.

TEN--WTA PLAYER AND COACH AWARDS

Iga Swiatek is honored as WTA Player of the Year for the first time after rising to No. 1 in the rankings in April and remaining there for the rest of the season thanks in part to two Grand Slam titles. By Tennis Writer Howard Fendrich. SENT: 480 words, photo.

___

Monday EST Time Schedule

NFL

New England at Arizona, 8:15 p.m.

NBA

Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m.

Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m.

Boston at LA Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

NHL

Calgary at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m.

Anaheim at Ottawa, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Nashville at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Men’s Top 25 College Basketball

No. 7 Texas vs. Rice, 8 p.m.

No. 15 Gonzaga vs. Northern Illinois, 9 p.m.