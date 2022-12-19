AP Sports Digest

The highlights of the AP Sports report. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including World Cup coverage and all games and events, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports

Jones snags lateral on final play, Raiders stun Patriots

Jaguars intercept Prescott, stun Cowboys 40-34 in OT

Poole scores career-high 43, Warriors win 1st without Curry

TOP STORIES

SOC--WCUP-FINAL

LUSAIL, Qatar — Lionel Messi’s once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion. Messi scored two goals and then another in a shootout as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties to claim a third World Cup title despite Kylian Mbappé scoring the first hat trick in a final in 56 years. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 1,140 words, photos.

WITH:

— SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI-THE GREATEST? By James Robson. SENT: 780 words, photos.

FBN—ON FOOTBALL-SHAKY WINS

TAMPA, Fla — Joe Burrow wasn’t satisfied after throwing four touchdown passes in the second half to rally the Bengals to a comeback victory over Tom Brady and the Buccaneers. Week 15 was a struggle not only for the Bengals but several playoff-bound teams. By AP Pro Football Writer Rob Maaddi. UPCOMING: 670 words, photos by 6 a.m. EST.

BKN--LAKERS-DAVIS HURT

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that’s expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. By AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds. SENT: 545 words, photos.

NOTABLE

FBN--RAMS-PACKERS-YOUNG RECEIVERS

GREEN BAY, Wis. — There will be no Cooper Kupp or Davante Adams when the Los Angeles Rams visit the Green Bay Packers. Their absences will turn Monday night’s game into a showcase for young wideouts. SENT: 850 words, photos.

GLF--PNC CHAMPIONSHIP

ORLANDO, Fla. — Vijay Singh and his son finally cashed in on their 16th try at the PNC Championship. For Tiger Woods, he happily settled for another great week with his son in the one tournament where no one has a bad time.. By Golf Writer Doug Ferguson. UPCOMING: 760 words, photos.

SKI--WCUP-WOMEN’S SUPER-G

ST. MORITZ, Switzerland — Mikaela Shiffrin wins a women’s World Cup super-G to top off her first speed race weekend of the season with career win No. 77. The result leaves the American skier five wins short of the women’s record set by her former teammate Lindsey Vonn. SENT: 570 words, photos. ___

Monday's EST Time Schedule

FOOTBALL

National Football League

L.A. Rams at Green Bay, 8:15 p.m.

College

Myrtle Beach Bowl at Conway, S.C.

Marshall vs. UConn, 2:30 p.m.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Utah at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Milwaukee at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Portland at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.

San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Charlotte at Sacramento, 10 p.m.

College Top 25

Women

No. 23 Gonzaga vs. San Diego, 9 p.m.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

Dallas at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Washington, 7 p.m.

Florida at Boston, 7 p.m.

Edmonton at Nashville, 8 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Montreal at Arizona, 10 p.m.

St. Louis at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.