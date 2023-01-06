AP Top Headlines at 12:02 a.m. EST

The House stalemate over choosing a new speaker has held firm through a long, excruciating third day and evening of voting with no conclusion

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his armed forces to observe a 36-hour unilateral cease-fire in Ukraine this weekend for the Orthodox Christmas holiday

Hawaii’s Kilauea volcano has begun erupting inside its summit crater

Damar Hamlin's doctors say the Buffalo Bills safety has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since going into cardiac arrest Monday — and his first question was “did we win?”

The Mexican military has captured a son of the imprisoned drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman

Authorities say the DNA of the man accused of killing four University of Idaho students was found on a knife sheath recovered at the crime scene

Damaging winds and heavy rains in California have knocked out power to tens of thousands, caused flash flooding and contributed to the deaths of at least two people

Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers’ deteriorating relationship

E-commerce giant Amazon and business software maker Salesforce are the latest U.S. tech companies to announce major job cuts

When a futuristic-looking electric Ram pickup truck goes on sale next year, it will hardly be the first in line