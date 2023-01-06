AP Top News at 12:02 a.m. EST
McCarthy fails for 3rd day in bitter GOP House speaker fight
Putin orders weekend truce in Ukraine; Kyiv won't take part
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Mexico nabs son of drug lord 'El Chapo' before Biden visit
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene
'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, drenches California
In memoir, Prince Harry says William attacked him during row
Amazon, Salesforce jettison jobs in latest tech worker purge
CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year