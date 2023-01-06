AP Top Technology News at 12:58 a.m. EST

Best of CES 2023: Canine communication and a calming pillow

CES startups face cautious investors amid economic woes

Biden agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Nevada

Best of CES 2023: Wireless TV, delivery robots and in-car VR

CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year

CES 2023: Russian exhibitors barred from displaying tech

EXPLAINER: What is the metaverse and how will it work?

FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses

Russia's hypersonic missile-armed ship to patrol global seas

Twitter says it will relax ban on political advertising