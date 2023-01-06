AP Top U.S. News at 12:04 a.m. EST
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows
'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, drenches California
8 dead in Utah murder-suicide after wife sought divorce
Another strong month of hiring would put Fed in tough spot
Study: Two-thirds of glaciers on track to disappear by 2100
Body armor shields Border Patrol agent struck by gunfire
South Carolina Supreme Court strikes down state abortion ban
CES 2023: Ram electric pickup joins crowded field next year
$940M Mega Millions prize just latest of massive jackpots
Police: Idaho slaying suspect's DNA found at crime scene