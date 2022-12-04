AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-FRANCE-POLAND

DOHA, Qatar — It’s Kylian Mbappé against Robert Lewandowski and standout goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny as defending champion France faces Poland for a spot in the World Cup quarterfinals. By Andrew Dampf. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUIP-ENGLAND-SENEGAL

AL KHOR, Qatar — England plays Senegal in the round of 16. The team coached by Gareth Southgate topped Group B and tied Spain as leading scorers in the group stage with nine goals. Senegal won the African Cup of Nations in February and finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 750 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-QATAR-FAN-FASHION

DOHA, Qatar - The World Cup has become a political lightning rod in Qatar. So it comes as no surprise that soccer fans’ sartorial style has sparked controversy. Fans from around the world have refashioned traditional Gulf Arab headdresses and thobes at the first World Cup in the Middle East. Western women have tried out hijabs. England fans have donned crusader costumes. The politically-minded have made statements with rainbow accessories in a country that criminalizes homosexuality. Fan fashion has drawn a range of reactions from locals in the tiny Muslim emirate that has seen nothing remotely like the spectacle of the World Cup before. The outfits have elicited amusement and excitement in some cases. They have brought backlash in other instances. By Isabel DeBre. SENT: 970 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-WENGER-PROTESTING TEAMS

DOHA, Qatar - FIFA official Arsène Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying they lacked focus for their first games. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 650 words by 1400 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI'S SIDEKICK

DOHA, Qatar - This season has been quite an education for Julián Álvarez. He has gone from being the understudy to Erling Haaland in his first year at Manchester City to being the sidekick to Lionel Messi for Argentina at the World Cup. He is learning from the biggest stars in soccer and is on the path to becoming one himself. Two starts and two goals makes for an impressive first World Cup. Álvarez’s latest goal was in the 2-1 win over Australia in the round of 16. He’s living out his dream in Qatar by playing alongside Messi and in front of fans who are making more noise than any other travelling contingent. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 741 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-US-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar - American soccer success on the world stage remains a dream. The U.S. team looked better in this year’s World Cup, but the results were the same as in 2010 and 2014 — elimination in the round of 16 following a 3-1 defeat to the Netherlands. Draws against Wales and England were followed by a 1-0 win over Iran that assured a spot in the knockout rounds, and the U.S. achieved the minimum to avoid being branded a failure. Going home after the group stage would have been a disappointment given the expectations for the team coach Gregg Berhalter rebuilt. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-AUSTRALIA-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar - Australia’s World Cup adventure came to an end against a Lionel Messi-inspired Argentina. A 2-1 loss at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium meant it matched its best-ever performance in soccer’s biggest tournament by reaching the round of 16 for only the second time in its history. Few would have expected Australia to get past Argentina, but it gave Messi and co. a real fright with a late fightback. By James Robson. SENT: 482 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-VIEWER'S GUIDE

DOHA, Qatar -- World Cup favorite Brazil plays South Korea, and Japan plays Croatia in Monday knockout round games at the World Cup. By AP National Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1900 GMT, photos.

SOC—WCUP-BRAZIL-SOUTH-KOREA PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar -- Whether Neymar is in the lineup, on the bench or resting for a third consecutive game will depend on Brazil’s last training session ahead of its game against South Korea on Monday in the round of 16 at the World Cup. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-JAPAN-CROATIA PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar -- Japan faces Croatia in a round-of-16 match at the World Cup. Japan is appearing in the knockout stage for the fourth time and has never gone further. It rallied in group play to beat both Germany and Spain 2-1 — two former World Cup champions — but also stumbled 1-0 against the small Central American country of Costa Rica. Croatia, the smallest country in the final 16 with a population of only 4 million, was the runner-up four years ago against France and finished third in 1998. By Steve Wade. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

