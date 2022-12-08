AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-SPAIN-TIKI -TAKA

DOHA, Qatar - New questions about the effectiveness of the “tiki-taka” ball-possession style have surfaced after another early exit by Spain at the World Cup. The “tiki-taka” allowed Spain to keep the ball during most of the round-of-16 match against Morocco but not to get the goals it needed to keep its World Cup campaign alive. It lost 3-0 in a penalty shootout after a 0-0 draw in regulation and extra time. It didn’t take long for some to start criticizing the team and the style. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-SPAIN-LUIS ENRIQUE

DOHA, Qatar - Spain replaces its national team coach two days after its elimination in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Luis Enrique was let go by the Spanish soccer federation and Luis de la Fuente was immediately announced as his replacement. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 400 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-QATAR-WORKER DEATH

DOHA, Qatar - Qatar is investigating the death of a worker who reportedly suffered an accident while doing repairs at a resort that had served as training base for the Saudi team during the World Cup, the head of Qatar’s organizing committee says. SENT: 350 words.

SOC—WCUP-FRANCE

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — France discusses preparations for Saturday’s World Cup quarterfinal against England. By Ronald Blum: UPCOMING: 600 words, photos, from news conference at 1430 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-NEXT GREAT

DOHA, Qatar--Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are not ready to say goodbye to the World Cup just yet. But the clock is ticking on their careers and Qatar could be the last time we see them on soccer’s biggest stage. With that in mind, thoughts naturally turn to a new generation and life beyond two men who have dominated the sport for the past 15 years, sharing 12 Ballon d’Or awards and nine Champions League trophies between them. Theirs are big shoes to fill and, to their legion of fans, each one stands alone as the greatest of all time. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1200 GMT, with photos

SOC—WCUP-ENGLAND-STERLING

DOHA, Qatar - Raheem Sterling will rejoin England’s World Cup squad after a break-in at his home in the U.K. The Chelsea forward had left England’s camp in Qatar to be with his family, which meant he missed his country’s 3-0 win against Senegal in the round of 16 on Sunday. But he will now to fly back out to rejoin Gareth Southgate’s squad ahead of Saturday’s quarterfinal match against France at Al Bayt Stadium. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-PORTUGAL-RONALDO

DOHA, Qatar - A future without Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal’s greatest ever player, could be a daunting prospect to the country’s up-and-coming generation of internationals. They aren’t showing it at the World Cup. Winning 6-1 without Ronaldo in the last 16 against Switzerland demonstrated there is plenty of life after the five-time world player of the year. They’ll look to show it again in the quarterfinals against Morocco. By Steve Douglas and Luis Henao. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC—WCUP-NETHERLANDS-ARGENTINA PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - Lionel Messi up against Virgil van Dijk. South America versus Europe. A back catalogue of famous World Cup meetings. The quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherland has all the ingredients of a classic. The possibility of it being Messi’s final game on soccer’s biggest stage makes it even more highly anticipated. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC—WCUP-BRAZIL-CROATIA PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar -- Brazil prepares to face Croatia in the quarterfinals of the World Cup looking to keep its momentum from a big win against South Korea in the last 16, while Croatia hopes to be fully rested after needing extra time and penalties to advance past Japan. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

