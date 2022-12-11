AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

DOHA, Qatar — Before arriving in Qatar, Morocco had only won two of its previous 16 matches at the World Cup. The team’s coach had only been in position for four months. Its players were talented but battling a culture of underachievement by the country at major soccer tournaments. So how has Morocco managed to upset the odds to become Africa and the Arab world's first World Cup semifinalist in one of the most unlikely stories in the tournament’s history? By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Kylian Mbappé is going to meet his good friend Achraf Hakimi again at this World Cup. The France star went to visit his Paris Saint-Germain teammate at the Morocco team hotel in Doha last week. On Wednesday the two will face each other as adversaries in a World Cup semifinal. Mbappé will be marked by Hakimi whom he has called “the best right-back in the world.” By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 450 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — England is out of the World Cup. What’s next for the Three Lions? A young squad can go again at the Euros in 2024, but will Gareth Southgate be there to lead them? By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — The fortunes of Portugal’s national team have been inextricably linked with Cristiano Ronaldo for nearly two decades. Was Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Morocco in the World Cup quarterfinals the end of his international career? If so, it marks a huge moment for the Portugal team, given Ronaldo is its captain, record scorer and greatest ever player. There’s a chance the team might also have a different coach for the first time since 2014 when qualification for the 2024 European Championship begins in March. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 500 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo choked up with emotion as the tears ran down his cheeks. He momentarily covered his face with his hand, but couldn’t hide his disappointment after Portugal lost to Morocco in the quarterfinals. This moment was too big. It was likely the last World Cup match for the 37-year-old Ronaldo, and probably his last chance to win soccer’s biggest prize. By TALES AZZONI. SENT: 700 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — After a third shot at a major tournament ended in disappointment, Gareth Southgate wants time to consider his future as England coach. Southgate is under contract until December 2024, but after the 2-1 loss to France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday, he could not guarantee he would stick around until then. By James Robson. SENT: 500 words, photos.

AL KHOR, Qatar — Harry Kane stood ready with the ball resting motionless on the penalty spot late in the match. The England captain started his run, kicked the ball, and missed. Badly. The shot sailed well over the crossbar and flew into the stands. He pulled the front of his white England shirt up over his mouth hoping to ignore the wild scene going on around him as France celebrate a return to the World Cup semifinals. SENT: 400 words, photos.

