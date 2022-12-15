AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

DOHA, Qatar--Argentina stands on the verge of winning a third World Cup title in what is likely Lionel Messi’s final chance to lift soccer’s biggest trophy. The weight of a nation is on his shoulders ahead of the match against defending champion France on Sunday. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1700 GMT, with photos.

DOHA, Qatar -- France can make so much World Cup history in the final on Sunday. First back-to-back winner in 60 years. Kylian Mbappé would be the youngest player since Pelé to win two titles. And Didier Deschamps would be the first two-time winning coach since 1938. Standing in their way? Lionel Messi and Argentina. By Graham Dunbar UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, with photos.

DOHA, Qatar - A flu virus has hit the France squad ahead of Sunday's World Cup final against Argentina. Defender Dayot Upamecano and midfielder Adrien Rabiot were isolated this week and rested for the 2-0 win over Morocco in the semifinals on Wednesday. UPCOMING: 300 words by 1330 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar--Morocco made history but couldn’t make it past Kylian Mbappé and France. What’s next for the first African country to reach the semifinals of a World Cup? Analysing the most unlikely story of the tournament. By James Robson. SENT: 589 words, photos.

PARIS - Crowds in Paris and other French cities erupted in shouts of joy as France advanced to the World Cup final. Disappointed Morocco fans mingled with the exuberant supporters of the winning team and paid tribute to the African country’s unprecedented achievement. Soccer fans streamed to the Champs-Elysees avenue in Paris, shooting firecrackers and red flares, to an unending chorus of honking cars. By Silvie Corbet. SENT: 688 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - In many ways, the service at the Catholic Church of Our lady of the Rosary feels like a standard Sunday Mass. But at this church in Qatar, the country now hosting the World Cup, there are a few tweaks. The church sits in a “religious complex” housing other Christian denominations. Sunday Masses are celebrated starting Friday, when it’s weekend in the Islamic country. By Mariam Fam. SENT: 991 words, with photos.

