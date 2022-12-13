AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

Argentina plays Croatia in the first semifinal match at the World Cup. It's a meeting between the tournament's last two beaten finalists: Argentina in 2014 and Croatia in 2018. Much of the focus is on Lionel Messi, looking to win the title in his fifth and likely final World Cup.

Live updates during the game

Qatar has presented its World Cup – the first ever in an Arab, Muslim nation – as a chance for different cultures to come side by side and get along. Few cultures are further apart than one where alcohol is largely forbidden and one where drinking a cold one at a match is sacred. Everyone has adjusted to restrictions on alcohol — not that they had a choice. Fans who want to can pre-game at a hotel bar, though drinks are expensive. Others find themselves happy with it, saying the experience is safer and easier to enjoy, with less harassment of women, without rowdy, drunken fans at the stadium or in the streets.

The mothers of the Moroccan players have taken the World Cup spotlight. Viral images show forward Sofiane Boufal dancing with his mother on the field after Morocco beat Portugal 1-0 on Saturday. Morocco is the first African and Arab nation to reach the tournament semifinals. Morocco's Achraf Hakimi has also posted images on social media of his mother giving him a kiss on the cheek after Morocco's victories against Spain and Portugal. Next to them he wrote: "I love you mom."

When Morocco faces France in a historic World Cup semifinals Wednesday, the meeting is about more than soccer. It's about African and Arab pride, colonial history, cultural identity and Europe's ethnic diversity.

Morocco's improbable, history-making run at the World Cup is about to get its ultimate test. Africa's first semifinalist is playing defending champion France and its star striker Kylian Mbappé. It is a match that has cultural and political connotations because Morocco was under French rule from 1912-1956. It is far from the foregone conclusion many would presume by looking at the names of the players and the rankings of the teams. Morocco has shocked the soccer world in Qatar by topping a group containing Belgium and Croatia and then eliminating Spain and Portugal. It's one of the biggest stories in the World Cup's 92-year history and Morocco isn't done yet.

Morocco's World Cup success stirs national pride.

