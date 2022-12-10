AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-MOROCCO-PORTUGAL

DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal look to end Morocco’s unlikely World Cup run when they meet in the quarterfinals at Al Thumama Stadium. Ronaldo is starting on the bench again, having been dropped for Portugal’s round-of-16 win over Switzerland. Morocco is bidding to become the first African nation to reach the semifinals. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-PORTUGAL-RONALDO

DOHA, Qatar - Cristiano Ronaldo is starting on the bench for Portugal for the second straight game at the World Cup. The 37-year-old Ronaldo remained out of the starting lineup against Morocco in the quarterfinals on Saturday after being dropped for the round-of-16 match against Switzerland. Gonçalo Ramos, who scored a hat trick against Switzerland on his first start for Portugal, was again selected ahead of Ronaldo. Ronaldo is playing in his fifth and likely final World Cup. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 289 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-ENGLAND-FRANCE

AL KHOR, Qatar - England’s players have been asked one question on repeat as they prepare to face France in the World Cup quarterfinals on Saturday. How do you stop Kylian Mbappé? France and England meet for a spot in the semifinals. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-CHARGED

DOHA, Qatar - FIFA opens a disciplinary case against Argentina for its players’ actions during a contentious World Cup quarterfinal match against the Netherlands. The soccer governing body cited “order and security at matches” in its disciplinary code for charging the Argentina soccer federation. Argentina substitutes and coaches encroached on the field as the game turned confrontational as the Dutch scored two late goals to force extra time. Argentina won the penalty shootout after a 2-2 draw. FIFA opened disciplinary cases against both Argentina and the Netherlands that are routine when teams get five yellow cards in a game. SENT: 200 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-BRAZIL-NEYMAR'S ERA

DOHA, Qatar - The joy of scoring one of his biggest goals for Brazil quickly turned into tears after yet another disappointing elimination for Neymar with the national team. The World Cup quarterfinal loss to Croatia was a tough one to take for the Brazil forward. And it could mean the end of his time with the national team. Neymar remains without a major title with Brazil and it’s unclear if he will try to be back for a fourth World Cup four years from now. He will be 34 years old by then. Neymar says “I don’t know what’s going to happen.” By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 628 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-MESSI

DOHA, Qatar - Lionel Messi was going to do anything to get to the World Cup semifinals whether it was in the rule book or not. Soccer fans saw another side to Messi in Argentina’s wild penalty-shootout victory over the Netherlands. Everyone knows about his outrageous skills, his mesmerizing dribbling ability and his relentless goalscoring. But here he was scrapping, snarling, taunting. There’s a street-fighter mentality that is never far from the surface when it comes to Argentina’s national team and it revealed itself against the Dutch in a match that boiled over on numerous occasions. Messi was right in the middle of it. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 668 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-CROATIA-PENALTIES

DOHA, Qatar - The magnitude of Croatia’s win against Brazil was not lost on its coach Zlatko Dalić. To reach to reach back-to-back World Cup semifinals was “unimaginable” he said. The runner-up from 2018 is going deep again in Qatar after defeating Neymar and Co. 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw through extra time at Education City Stadium Friday. By James Robson. SENT: 733 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-BRAZIL-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar - Brazil’s hopes of ending a 20-year wait for a World Cup title have vanished in a 4-2 loss to Croatia in a penalty shootout in the quarterfinals. Neymar scored in extra time to tie Pelé’s scoring record with 77 goals and give Brazil the lead. But Croatia equalized with Bruno Petkovic in the 117th minute and won the shootout after Rodrygo and Marquinhos missed their penalties for Brazil. Neymar didn’t get to take his penalty after a controversial decision by Brazil coach Tite to leave him for last. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 721 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-NETHERLANDS-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar - Now it’s Ronald Koeman’s turn to hop on the Netherlands’ coaching merry-go-round. A day after Louis Van Gaal’s third stint as Oranje coach ended with a penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the World Cup quarterfinals, Koeman’s second term began. Koeman has led Vitesse, Ajax, Benfica, PSV Eindhoven, AZ Alkmaar and Feyenoord in the Netherlands plus Everton and Southampton in England, Barcelona and Valencia in Spain and Benfica in Portugal. Dutch coaches often return to the national team job. Over the past half-century, Rinus Michels has served four terms, Dick Advocaat three, and Leo Beenhakker and Guus Hiddink two each. By Ronald Blum. SENT: 429 words, photos.

___

