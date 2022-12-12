AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

DOHA, Qatar — Tears are flowing from soccer’s biggest superstars as they make emotional exits from what might be their last World Cup. First it was Neymar. Then it was Cristiano Ronaldo. Could Lionel Messi be next? Momentum is building behind Messi’s push to cap his career by winning the World Cup for the first time. Now in Argentina’s way is Croatia. The 2018 runner-up is establishing a reputation as the most stubborn and durable of opponents and boasts one of soccer’s most graceful players in Luka Modric. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — The Moroccan team’s surprise success at the World Cup in Qatar has galvanized the Arab world and overcome longstanding divisions between countries in the region. And many Moroccan supporters are also using their success to call attention to the Palestinian cause. By Lee Keath. UPCOMING: 800 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — The sensory rooms located at three World Cup stadiums in Qatar provide a calm and secure environment for children and young adults with autism, learning difficulties or other sensory access requirements. Located at the stadium skyboxes, they feature soft furnishings, noise canceling headphones and interactive tools and toys to help them cope with the loud atmosphere and allow them to alleviate anxiety and enjoy a World Cup game. By Luis Henao. SENT: 500 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Luka Modric isn’t the only player for the big occasion in the Croatia squad. Ivan Perišić, another of the team’s veterans, has scored more goals at major tournaments than any other Croatian and is still going strong for his club and his country at the age of 33. Croatia will need another big performance from the winger against Argentina in the World Cup semifinals on Tuesday. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Qatar is still bustling with life just days before the end of the first World Cup in the Middle East, from children playing soccer on golden sand beaches and visitors looking for a bargain at a labyrinthine bazaar with stores hawking spices and perfumes, scented oils, silk scarves and shimmering crystal chandeliers. SENT: 200 words with photo gallery.

AL KHOR, Qatar — Lionel Messi played a key role in Argentina's quarterfinal win over the Netherlands, setting up one goal, scoring another on a penalty kick and coming through for Argentina again in the penalty shootout. Still, Croatia striker Bruno Petkovic says the team has no specific plan for stopping Messi. Croatia's approach, he says, will be to stop Argentina as a team “not by man marking or some kind of similar tactics.” By James Robson. SENT: 400 words, photos.

