AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-MOROCCO-SPAIN

AL RAYYAN, Qatar -- Close neighbors Spain and Morocco face off in the round of 16 of the World Cup. Morocco has never reached the quarterfinals, while Spain last made it that far in 2010, when it won the World Cup title. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-PORTUGAL-SWITZERLAND

LUSAIL, Qatar — Cristiano Ronaldo heads into the round of 16 at the World Cup with Portugal looking for a first goal in the knockout stage of the tournament. Portugal is taking on Switzerland in the second of two all-European matchups in the last 16. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-WHERE’S DYBALA?

DOHA, Qatar — Paulo Dybala hasn’t played a single minute for Argentina at the World Cup, despite injuries to other forwards in the squad and him being one of the biggest names in the team. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has insisted it’s only a tactical thing, leaving Dybala to hope he’ll be involved against the Netherlands in the quarterfinals on Friday. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1200 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-BRAZIL-BACK TO DANCING

DOHA, Qatar — The joy — and the dancing — was back for five-time champion Brazil at the World Cup. The big win over South Korea advanced Brazil to the quarterfinals, and restored the team’s confidence after a tumultuous start in which it lost Neymar to injury and saw its unbeaten group-stage streak end in a 1-0 loss to Cameroon. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-ETO’O INCIDENT

DOHA, Qatar — Cameroon soccer federation president and former player Samuel Eto’o was filmed apparently kicking a man to the ground in an altercation outside a World Cup stadium early Tuesday. SENT: 250 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-JAPAN-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar — Japan reached the round of 16 for the fourth time at a World Cup. It got knocked out in the round of 16 for the fourth time in a 3-1 loss to Croatia on penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time. Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said for months that the team’s goal was to reach the quarterfinals for the first time. So by that standard, Japan under-performed. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 350 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-SOUTH KOREA-ANALYSIS

DOHA, Qatar — South Korea was eliminated in the round of 16, beaten by five-time champion Brazil 4-1. South Korea coach Paulo Bento announced he was stepping down after the loss, leaving the team with a vacancy to fill. By Stephen Wade. UPCOMING: 400 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

___

AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports