AP World Cup Digest

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The two biggest surprises of the World Cup in Qatar, Croatia and Morocco, face each other in the match for third place after losing in the semifinals to Argentina and France, respectively. By James Robson. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos. Game starts 1500 GMT. With sidebars.

DOHA, Qatar — It’s now or never for Lionel Messi in the World Cup final between Argentina and France. The 35-year-old Argentina superstar’s once-in-a-generation career will be defined to many by whether he leads his country to the World Cup title on Sunday. Standing in his way is defending champion France and Kylian Mbappé. The French striker is the player best positioned to take over from Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as soccer’s marquee name and is seeking to emulate Pelé by being a champion at his first two World Cups. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 900 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — The keys for France to retain the World Cup title begin with forward Kylian Mbappé. Scoring first could also be crucial, judging by how France has gotten this far in the tournament. Les Bleus also need to recover from a virus that has affected several players in the squad. By GRAHAM DUNBAR. SENT: 700 words, photos.

DOHA, QATAR — Lionel Messi is nearing a long-awaited World Cup winner’s medal as Argentina faces defending champion France in the final. But having experienced defeat in the 2014 final when Argentina lost to Germany 1-0, the 35-year-old Messi knows all too well the pain of coming up short. If Argentina is to win the tournament for the first time since 1986, it will likely come down to Messi, concentration and support from the fans. By James Robson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Hundreds of thousands of visitors have come to Qatar during the World Cup. For many it’s their first visit to a Muslim country. Those who don’t venture far beyond the stadiums and Doha’s glitzy hotels will have only limited exposure to the country’s religion, such as hearing the call to prayer at a distance or witnessing Muslims prostrate at prayer rooms in stadiums, airports and hotels. But for those who are curious to find out more about Islam, Qatari authorities and religious officials are eager to help. By Luis Andres Henao. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — Criticism flew the way of Lionel Scaloni when he was hired as the unqualified, somewhat accidental coach of Argentina’s national team in 2018. How, the nay-sayers said, could someone with no senior coaching experience at all be expected to lead a squad containing the great Lionel Messi? The critics have gone quiet now. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 600 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — France coach Didier Deschamps isn't bothered by the fact that most neutrals want Argentina to win the World Cup final to give Lionel Messi the perfect send-off from soccer’s biggest tournament. “I’m fine being alone in the world," Deschamps said ahead of the big game. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 600 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — The World Cup is the biggest marketplace in soccer. Perform well in front of a global audience and chances are that Europe’s leading clubs will soon come calling. And with the transfer window opening in January, Qatar has been the perfect opportunity for emerging players to boost their prospects of a big move. By James Robson. SENT: 600 words, photos.

Argentina arguably has the World Cup’s most fervent fans. They are known for their rhythmical singing, incessant drumming and trance-like ferocity. Argentines take pride in the intensity and they are proud to be known for it around the world. By Stephen Wade. SENT: 800 words, photos.

