AP World Cup Digest

DOHA, Qatar - The next World Cup will be the biggest ever after world soccer body FIFA took the leap from a 32-team field to 48 teams in 2026. It means more of soccer’s so-called “little teams” that didn’t make it to Qatar will be given a chance-of-a-lifetime when the World Cup goes to the United States, Canada and Mexico. Great news for everyone who was entertained by Saudi Arabia’s stirring underdog upset of Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Morocco knocking out Spain. More surprises surely await in four years. Only it’s not clear for some that bigger is better at the World Cup. By Gerald Imray. SENT: 865 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - The dream is still alive for Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup. Soccer’s most prolific modern-day scorer might yet claim the one major title to elude him in a career like no other. But it didn’t quite feel that way as he walked off the field alone at Lusail Stadium and left the rest of the Portugal team to celebrate getting through to the quarterfinals after a 6-1 rout of Switzerland. It was a rather sad sight as a veteran in decline departed the scene and his teammates continued to party. A bruising few weeks for Ronaldo have seen lose his contract at Manchester United and now lose his place in Portugal’s team. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 782 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar -- Vinícius Júnior has come through for Brazil at the World Cup after arriving in Qatar without a starting spot secured in Brazil’s squad trying to win its first world title in two decades. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

DOHA, Qatar — At 71, Louis van Gaal is the oldest coach in the World Cup. He’s possibly the most entertaining, kissing a player during one news conference and hugging a reporter during another. By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 2000 GMT.

DOHA, Qatar —Now the U.S. men’s soccer team recedes into the background of American sports for the next 3 1/2 years, dropping from a 12 million average on Fox during the World Cup back to somewhat closer to its 668,000 during the previous three years. Former ESPN head John Skipper says “soccer has become the most bewildering sport to follow on television.” By Ronald Blum. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, by 1700 GMT.

MESAIEED, Qatar - World Cup fans in Qatar hoping to see some of the Gulf’s marine life are visiting the artificial reefs just off the coast of the small, peninsular Arab nation. The underwater installations of stripped-out vehicles, bicycles, concrete blocks and toilets attract divers across the Gulf Arab world and elsewhere. By Suman Naishadham. SENT: 200 words photos.

DOHA, Qatar - For the third time since winning the World Cup in 2010, Spain leaves the tournament without making it to the quarterfinals. Spain lost to Morocco 3-0 in a penalty shootout on Tuesday, disappointing fans who had high hopes after the team did well at Euro 2020 and at the Nations League. The expectations became even higher after a resounding 7-0 rout of Costa Rica in its opener in Qatar. But Spain’s run in a major tournament ended in disappointment again after it struggled to translate its ball possession into goals. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 727 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - Switzerland exited the World Cup at the round of 16 stage just as it usually does in the modern era. A 6-1 rout by Portugal and a lackluster performance left little space for feeling that progress was made. Switzerland’s status as a consistent tournament performer is the envy of many European rivals but the team falls short in the knockout stages of the World Cup. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 582 words, photos.

DOHA, Qatar - The World Cup is taking a small break after non-stop soccer for the past two weeks. There will be two days of rest before the quarterfinals start in Qatar with at least one surprising team still in contention to win soccer’s biggest prize. Morocco produced the latest upset in a tournament that has had its share of them. The team beat Spain in the round of 16 to become the first Arab nation and fourth African nation to reach the World Cup quarterfinals. Lionel Messi and Argentina, Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, Kylian Mbappe and France, and Neymar and Brazil are also in the quarterfinals. By James Robson. SENT: 856 words, photos.

