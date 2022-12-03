AP World Cup Digest

Highlights of AP World Cup coverage. An up-to-the minute listing of all stories planned, including games, is available in Coverage Plan on AP Newsroom, https://newsroom.ap.org/coverageplan. You can also find a link to Coverage Plan on the left navigation of the Newsroom home page, https://newsroom.ap.org. Sports content can be found at http://newsroom.ap.org/page/APSports.

SOC—WCUP-TEAM-OF-GROUP-STAGE

DOHA, Qatar - Writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press have chosen their standout players at the tournament so far to form a best team of the group stage. Argentina captain Lionel Messi and France star Kylian Mbappé are two of the more high-profile players selected after combining to score five goals in the group stage. There are also a slew of surprise names who have helped to cause some of the many big upsets in Qatar including Australia defender Harry Souttar and Morocco right back Achraf Hakimi. The performances of Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo and Croatia center back Josko Gvardiol have probably earned them big-money moves in the near future. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 973 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-ARGENTINA-AUSTRALIA

AL RAYYAN, Qatar – Lionel Messi and Argentina start as the big favorites against Australia in the round of 16 at the World Cup. Argentina has bounced back well from a shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in its opening group match, while Australia is in the knockout stage for just the second time. By Steve Douglas. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-NETHERLANDS-US

AL RAYYAN, Qatar — The United States plays the Netherlands in the World Cup’s round of 16, with the winner facing Argentina or Australia in a quarterfinal. By Ronald Blum: UPCOMING: 700 words, photos, game starts at 1500 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-QATAR-STADIUM 974

DOHA, Qatar - One of the seven stadiums Qatar built for the World Cup will not remain after the tournament ends. The Stadium 974 in Doha was made from recycled shipping containers and is key to Qatar’s sustainability plans. Climate experts say the emissions saved from using recycled materials is noteworthy but add that the energy required to take down the stadium and ship its parts elsewhere could cut into any real gains. By Suman Naishadham. SENT: 800 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-URUGUAY-SUAREZ FAREWELL

DOHA, Qatar — Luis Suarez’s World Cup career was always likely to end in high drama. Uruguay’s sensational exit in Qatar may have been the last international act for a player who was one of the best strikers in the world at his height but who also made headlines for all sorts of other reasons. By Gerald Imray. UPCOMING: 700 words, photos by 1400 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-NEW FORMAT

DOHA, Qatar -- FIFA’s expansion of the World Cup to 48 teams is not popular with the Poland coach even it would be easier for his team to qualify. This World Cup is the last with 32 teams playing in a balanced format of four-team groups then a 16-nation knockout bracket. Poland coach Czeslaw Michniewicz says he prefers fewer teams and adding 16 more teams in 2026 “can spoil the show.” By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1500 GMT, photos.

SOC—WCUP-BRAZIL-INJURIES

DOHA, Qatar -- Neymar is expected to return to Brazil’s training center and start practicing with the ball for the first time since injuring his right ankle in the team’s opener against Serbia at the World Cup last week. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1700 GMT, photos.

SOC—WCUP-SPAIN-LUIS ENRIQUE-OPENS UP

DOHA, Qatar -- Bicycle rides. Streaming sessions. Instagram posts. Frank talks about sex, politics and his late daughter. Spain’s Luis Enrique, the always intense coach by the bench during matches, has opened up at the World Cup. The 52-year-old manager has been more accessible than ever in Qatar, showing his lighter side and giving unprecedented insights about himself. By Tales Azzoni. UPCOMING: 700 words by 1400 GMT, photos.

SOC—WCUP-VIEWER'S GUIDE

DOHA, Qatar --France, the reigning World Cup champions, play Poland in the knockout round of the World Cup on Sunday. England meets Senegal in the second game. By AP National Writer Jenna Fryer. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos, by 1900 GMT.

SOC—WCUP-ENGLAND-SENEGAL PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - A card game is strengthening the bond among England’s players at the World Cup as they prepare to play Senegal in the round of 16. The roleplay and deduction game Werewolf has become a popular pastime for them in Qatar. Whatever England is doing to relax, it’s working so far. Gareth Southgate’s team topped Group B and tied Spain as leading scorers in the tournament group stage with nine goals. Senegal won the African Cup of Nations in February and finished second in Group A behind the Netherlands in Qatar. By James Robson. SENT: 619 words, photos.

SOC—WCUP-FRANCE-POLAND PREVIEW

DOHA, Qatar - France captain Hugo Lloris will tie the national team appearances record. Poland’s Wojciech Szczęsny has been one of the biggest personalities and the penalty-saving expert at this World Cup. The goalkeepers now must help stop superstar forwards Robert Lewandowski and Kylian Mbappé in the first knockout round on Sunday. By Graham Dunbar. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

